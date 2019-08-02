This coming week on “The Bold and the Beautiful” the fallout from the baby-switch will be epic. On Friday Flo unburdened herself to Liam and Wyatt which leads to massive chaos within the Logan, Forrester, and Spencer families. A showdown ensues between Liam and Thomas and during their brawl Hope learns the awful truth. She will be shocked at the cruelty of what Reese Buckingham did to her. She will also be stunned at the actions of Thomas.

Ridge and his wife find out and Brooke will lash out at Flo, Zoe, and Shauna. The level of lies and manipulation will be felt for a long while to come. Even though the truth is out, executive producer Brad Bell has said things won’t be totally resolved until November.

’B&B’ Beth reveal causes chaos

Dr. Reese Buckingham set all of this heartache in motion when he took Hope’s healthy baby and placed a dead one in her arms.

Emma paid with her life for knowing the secret and Xander broke up with Zoe and fled LA because he was not sure he could keep quiet. Thomas has committed murder, resorted to drugging people, making threats and even manipulating Liam, Steffy and his own son in order to obtain Hope as his bride. Now, ”B&B“ spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that things will become more painful for all involved.

Steffy naturally will be shocked and eventually just give her child to Hope. At some point, ”The Bold and the Beautiful” must address the fact that Liam only slept with Steffy because Thomas drudged him. Wyatt will dump Flo and probably go back to Sally, while Hope and Steffy will be in a love triangle with Liam not knowing which way to go. Brooke and Ridge’s marriage may be in jeopardy as each will side with their own child. Little Douglas will have scars for the rest of his life.

'B&B' storyline not over yet

”B&B” spoilers don’t indicate anything about Reese coming back, but Wayne Brady should reprise his role and face the music for his crimes. At some point, Brooke will find a way to blame Taylor and they will probably have yet another knockdown drag-out catfight. The past issues of Thomas will come to light and everyone will be taking sides in the issue. Brooke has been warning Ridge that something is off with his son but he did not heed her.

Soap Dirt points out that Thomas set Rick’s house on fire and blew up his car. The mental illness did not surface when he dated Sally but now it’s over the top. Flo and Zoe May lose their jobs at Forrester and Shauna probably will be kicked out of the Forrester mansion. Quinn will be forced to admit that she was wrong about Wyatt’s high school sweetheart and at some point, Dollar Bill will weigh in.

Be sure to continue watching “The Bold and the Beautiful“ weekday afternoons on CBS at 1:30 PM EST.