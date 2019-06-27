"The Young and the Restless" latest spoilers say we will finally meet a new character. It is Calvin Boudreau, played by actor John Burke. Calvin is Chelsea's mysterious husband, whom she has often talked about but that no one has ever met before. Chelsea, in previous "Y&R" episodes, said she had contracted marriage, but her husband had never seen it. Many had suspected that the man did not really exist that she had told a whole lie. Apparently, Chelsea didn't lie and soon Calvin will be in Genoa City, ready to start a new tantalizing storyline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What about Adam? The situation gets complicated. According to the "Y&R" spoilers, in fact, he won't accept to let Chelsea go. Adam will do everything he can to get her back with him. Chelsea won't seem particularly happy next to Calvin, a rich and powerful man she's not really in love with.

Calvin is Chelsea's secret husband

Some fans had speculated that Chelsea had artfully created the identity of her new husband to keep Adam at bay. However, she was confident and determined in her story, so much so that she convinced her family and friends.

Advertisement

Chelsea told that her new husband is an important man and that she has already met him. In addition, the man is older than her. After so much waiting, we will finally know his identity.

"The Young and the Restless" spoilers say that John Burke will officially join the cast of the soap opera in the July 2 episode. Chelsea's husband and calls Calvin. It seems that Chelsea has finally found happiness, but that's not really the case. Calvin is rich and powerful and Chelsea feels protected.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Reality TV

Of course, she loves him, but maybe she doesn't feel attracted enough to him. According to 'Celebrity Dirty Laundry', Chelsea's need was to find emotional and financial security.

Will Chelsea return to Adam in the next 'Y&R' episodes?

It won't be easy for Chelsea to start a new life and completely change her habits. She will also be afraid that she won't be able to experience the same emotions she experienced with Adam. Other spoilers reveal that Chelsea, despite her doubts, will return to Genoa City with clear intentions.

She'll want to end with Adam forever.

Chelsea will confess to him that she is willing to let him go forever. But Adam won't be of the same opinion and will do everything to get Chelsea back with her. The elements for an intriguing storyline are all there. In this complicated situation, how will Calvin behave? Will he react like a jealous man or will he understand that it's time to step aside, certain that he won't be reciprocated in his feelings?

Advertisement

Stay tuned for the next "The Young and the Restless" spoilers and updates.