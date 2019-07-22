"The Young and the Restless" spoilers for the week of July 22 say that the custody case brought by Adam will continue in court. In addition, there will be a discovery that will destabilize Billy. After discovering the inscription ''dad'' on the table of the Chancellor's house, Billy will find another enigmatic inscription that will freeze his blood. This time, the writing on the wall is "Adam." What does that mean? Judging from this week's episodes, on CBS, this soap is destined to take a disturbing turn.

Nick in court

The latest "The Young and the Restless" spoilers report that Adam Newman will pursue Christian's custody case against Nick. In previous episodes, Adam had also suggested blackmailing the judge using Kevin, who has compromising photos. Fortunately, the plan was skipped after Michael and Adam reached an agreement. In the CBS previews of "Y&R," you see Nick entering the courtroom, greeting the judge with reverence.

However, Nick seems to have something important to say about the custody case.

According to the rumors of Celebrity Dirty Laundry, there will still be many more hearings before the judge can make a final decision, and during these hearings interesting background information will emerge. Next, Chelsea Newman and Sharon will collide, throwing each other a few arrows. The two women are not going to give in and it will be interesting to see how their difficult relationship will evolve.

Billy's dark discovery

Other intriguing "The Young and the Restless" spoilers announce that Billy will have to deal with a discovery that will collapse his certainties. In particular, Billy will learn something disconcerting after going to the Chancellor's estate. In previous episodes of the soap opera, Billy was shocked to see the inscription "dad" written on a table next to the house. The strange thing is that Billy had imagined the whole scene in a dream.

Mystery and reality will intertwine, creating a storyline of disturbing colors. As you can see from the previews of "The Young and The Restless", Billy will find again a strange inscription written on the wall. This time, however, the inscription will bear the name ''Adam.'' What could this mean? Billy will be convinced that the mysterious inscription was written by Delia. ''Celebrity Dirty Laundry'' hypothesizes that events will take a dark turn and that Billy and Adam will finally confront each other in search of the truth.

Without a doubt, the episodes of the soap opera broadcast on CBS of the week are not to be missed, soon with the next "The Young and the Restless" spoilers. Stay tuned.