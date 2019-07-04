"The Young and The Restless" spoilers focus on the return of Chelsea, who remarried away from Genoa City. Her new husband is Calvin. The man is also seriously ill. The storyline of Calvin and Chelsea will take an unexpected turn when a new and mysterious character arrives in town, which will bring out a disconcerting truth about Calvin. Who is it?

'The Young and the Restless': Genoa City welcomes a mysterious character

The latest "The Young and the Restless" spoilers are full of twists and turns about the next episodes.

A new character with a mysterious aura and hiding a dark side is headed to Genoa City. According to the previews by Soap Opera Digest, actor Gordon Thomson will join the cast of "Y&R". Gordon Thomson has been part of "Dynasty" as Adam Carrington and in "Santa Barbara" playing Mason Capwell. Actor Gordon Thompson will join "The Young and the Restless" from the episode on air on July 29 and will remain in the soap opera for a long time, starting a hot storyline.

In this regard, the production has not revealed many details.

This character is destined to bring out a disconcerting truth. Daryl Tulane will become part of Chelsea's life. Previous spoilers have revealed that Chelsea, although she has remarried, will not have an easy life. Her husband, Calvin, is rich and powerful. However, Chelsea doesn't really love him. She has desperately tried to forget about her love for Adam next to another man but has failed miserably.

The death of Chelsea's husband in 'Y&R'

In the next "Y&R" episodes, Calvin will say he suffers from serious health problems. After a collapse, the man will be admitted to the hospital. The doctors will inform Chelsea of the seriousness of Calvin's health condition, which is that he will soon die. At that point, Adam will approach Chelsea, offering her his support. As time goes by, the fans will realize that Chelsea hides several obscure backgrounds that have affected her life away from the city.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Daryl, just arrived in town, will immediately look for Chelsea.

Daryl will start digging into Calvin's death. In the following episodes, it will emerge that Calvin's death may not have occurred due to natural causes. The new character Daryl will arrive in the city to investigate this mysterious death. Chelsea's husband may have been murdered. An interesting hypothesis is that Adam could be seen as the potential killer of Calvin.

Adam could have easily gotten rid of Calvin, taking advantage of his precarious health conditions. Will it really be so? Apparently, the new character will be destined to discover the truth. Stay tuned for the next "The Young and the Restless" spoilers.