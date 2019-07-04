Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now busy preparing for the upcoming christening of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. However, there are reports the kid's baptismal will be different from Prince Harry and Kate Middleton's children.

As the Royal couple is known for heavily guarding their kid’s privacy, the public will have no chance to see it. It will be a private event that not even the media can cover, per Hello! Magazine. The first-time parents will be the ones to release their kid’s select photos, maybe, on their social media accounts.

The difference between the Cambridges' and Sussex's baptismal

Archie’s baptism will be an intimate affair with the royal family. Only about 25 persons are invited to the event, which will take place in the private chapel of Windsor Castle on July 6.

The christening is expected to follow the royal tradition that will be led by the Dean of Windsor, the Rev David Conner, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. He will be baptized using water from the River Jordan, poured from a solid silver ewer over the Lily Font.

The 163-year-old Royal gown

Prince Harry and Meghan’s son will wear Honiton gown, just like what Kate and Prince William’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, donned on their christenings. However, he is set to sport a replica as the robe is now fragile after being used by 62 royal babies for over 163 years.

It was last used in 2004, and Queen Elizabeth II commissioned a copy of it for future generations. The original gown was commissioned by Queen Victoria for the christening of her daughter, Princess Victoria, in 1841. It was the same clothing both Prince Harry and Prince William donned on their baptismal day.

The attendees and godparents

Of course, Archie’s baptism will be attended by the Royal family that will be led by the proud grandfather himself, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, will also be there, along with Kate.

Archie’s grandmother and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will also return to London for her grandson’s baptismal from the United States. Doria has only been in the US for a short while after she moved to her daughter and Prince Harry’s home following Archie’s birth, Express reported.

The famous tennis player Serena Williams, who is competing at Wimbledon, and Meghan’s close friend, Jessica Mulroney, will be two of Archie’s godmothers. Prince Harry’s mentor Mark Dyer, and Soho House director and the couple’s friend Markus Anderson are tipped to be godfathers.

Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth cannot make it on Archie’s special day. The monarch already has a prior commitment that she has to attend to; thus, she can’t make it on that day.

It is not the first time that Her Majesty didn’t make it on her great grandson’s baptism. To recall, her busy schedule also didn’t allow her to attend Prince Louis’ christening last year.