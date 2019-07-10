If you remember from "Men In Black," Rip Torn played the role of Zed — pretty much the head of the secret government organization. His character oversaw Will Smith's "Agent J" and his training acumen given by "Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones)."

Well, hours ago, news broke that Rip died at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut, on Tuesday, July 9, at the age of 88. Wife Amy Wright and daughters Katie and Angelica were with Torn at his time of death.

Will Smith posts on Instagram

Via Instagram, Will Smith posted a still-shot from the first "Men In Black" film.

It featured Smith alongside Rip in the training facility. It was one of the few times they were together on-screen. Regarding Torn's death, Will captioned his photo, "R.I.P. Rip."

According to Torn's profile on Internet Movie Database, his filmography is quite extensive. He even appeared in 2012's "Men In Black 3." However, the source says the appearance went "uncredited." Reportedly, Torn was the "large-headed alien at the funeral." This was one of the last "MIB" Movies Smith agreed to shoot as well.

Nevertheless, Rip Torn is a master actor on the screen. If you recall, he was also in the comedic hit, "Dodgeball," as Patches O'Houlihan. His character helped "train" the team to be more than they initially showcased. Of course, the team mostly knew nothing about the game of dodgeball. Rather, they had to wing it. Yet, under Rip Torn's character and guidance, they pulled off a major upset.

Many of Torn's movies were better simply because he was in them.

Too, Will Smith isn't the only celebrity paying instant homage to the actor in his death. According to Deadline, Tom Green had a few words to say about Rip. Regarding Torn, Green deemed his death a "sad" situation, and mentions he'd just learned of the actor's passing. Tom called Rip a "class act" and "incredible actor." Likewise, he notes that it was a true honor to have worked with and known Torn.

Also, the Tribeca Film Festival commented on Rip's death, calling him an "unapologetic maverick and gifted actor." They even offered up one of Torn's quotes in remembrance.

"Never think you're better than anyone else, but don't let anyone treat you like you're worse than they are."

Many celebs post condolence messages

Many others have posted their condolences toward Rip Torn and his mourning family during this time. Most everyone seems to share similar sentiments about the actor as Tom Green and Will Smith. Professionally, Rip lived a full life on the screen and is definitely immortalized via several movies and television shows, as notes his profile on Internet Movie Database.

All in all, what are your thoughts about the actor's death? Eighty-eight years of age is an awesome accomplishment in itself. Fortunately, he's left an entire entertainment legacy in his path.