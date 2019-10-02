Many may argue that 10 years in prison is child's play for Amber Guyger. The sentencing could've been more harsh, considering the crime's time range was, possibly, "life." People are livid regarding Amber's sentence. During a post-courtroom reaction, residents and friends expressed the sentence as a "slap in the face." Seriously, there are people serving more time for drug possession and distribution than Amber Guyger is getting for murdering Botham Jean.

Was his life only worth 10 years?

Amber Guyger, 31, was at the mercy of a diverse jury and an overly compassionate judge (Tammy Kemp) on October 2. As seen in the video below, Judge Kemp even offered a hug to Guyger. "Where they do that at?"

After several emotional testimonies from Botham Jean's family, things were starting to look a little lenient on Guyger's behalf. Amber Guyger — in her many tears and apologetic expressions — even had the victim's younger brother giving her hugs in the courtroom, according to Dallas Morning News.

Yet, when her racist, offensive text messages, and social media posts were revealed, it was pretty much a done deal for Amber. Although Amber Guyger only received 10 years, the prosecution asked jurors for 28 years, minimum — given the fact that Botham Jean would've turned 28 years of age on last Sunday.

Amber Guyger can appeal her sentence

This is a luxury many murderers — especially black ones — don't immediately receive.

According to NBC News, Amber didn't testify during her sentencing. Yet, the kink in the sentence is that Amber Guyger could've been given only two years in prison. NBC News mentioned the jury was asked to consider the possibility that Botham Jean's murder was committed out of "sudden passion." This implies that Guyger simply reacted (in the heat of the moment). I'll tell you one thing. It's definitely interesting how many scapegoats they attempted throwing at the jurors.

Regarding Amber Guyger's sentence, defense also asked jurors to consider the "castle doctrine," which sets the premise that "your home is your castle." With this in mind, if the jury would've fell for such buffoonery, Amber could've gotten away with murder. She claimed to have thought she was in her home and was simply defending it.

Be serious for a moment. If you walked into a home that's decorated completely different than yours — including the furniture, appliances, etc.

that you picked out for your home — wouldn't common sense strike you like, "Oh my gosh, I'm in the wrong apartment!"? Instead, Amber Guyger ignored all distinguishable signs — including the red mat outside the door — one of which she does not own or have outside her apartment door. According to NBC News, Guyger has proven that citizens might not be safe in their own homes, let alone on the streets.

The striking thing about this case is that this wasn't a resident-mistaken raid. It wasn't anything involving police business. This was ex-police officer Amber Guyger walking into an unarmed black man's home — ignoring all signs that it was not her home — and shooting him in the chest while he was reportedly eating ice cream.

Amber Guyger versus the diverse jury

Luckily for Botham Jean's family, this jury was not majority-white — as in so many other cases involving officers killing unarmed blacks by excessive, lethal force. For instance, if a scared, unarmed black teen runs away at a traffic stop, how is a trained officer's first response to pull out his service pistol and shoot to kill? Instead of the officer doing his job and running after the teen and using non-lethal means of apprehension, the black teen got three bullets in his back. I'm talking about Antwon Rose II, in case you were wondering. A majority-white jury acquitted the officer in that killing — like several other cases where unarmed blacks have been reduced to "hashtags" within the last five years.

Honestly, this has been going on for decades. The crimes aren't new. The media coverage is new. So, it's great to see justice finally come to a victim's family — thanks to a highly-diverse jury panel.

Amber Guyger received an unprecedented amount of coddling. The bailiff was also stroking her hair and rubbing her head. Again, "where they do that at?"