As the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga,” which started with 2008’s “Iron Man,” came to a close with “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spiderman: Far From Home,” fans have been anxiously waiting to hear about the next phase.

The fans got their wish during last night's panel at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Kevin Feige, Marvel’s president, revealed many upcoming Movies and television.

New streaming service

Disney, in November of this year, will release their brand new streaming service which will include new Marvel shows being released connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

These shows are “Loki,” with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role. This will take place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” when he escaped with the tesseract in 2012.

The others are a “Hawkeye” show, a show featuring Vision and Scarlet Witch, and a show featuring The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their respective roles.

There will also be a show called “What If?” which will be the MCU’s first animated movie which will show audiences what would happen if things didn’t happen the way they did in Marvel’s previous storyline. Various cast members from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will reprise their roles via voice-over.

Release dates are 2020 for the Falcon and Winter Soldier snow and 2021 for the “Loki” series. The other shows do not have an official release date yet.

New characters

In Marvel’s phase 4, some brand new characters will make their introductions in the MCU in their respective movies such as Shang-Chi, a Chinese superhero, and “The Eternals,” a group of unique heroes.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will have Simu Liu play the hero and is slated for release on February 12 of 2021.

“The Eternals” is slated for release on November 6, 2020. The cast includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek.

Familiar hero in second solo outing

After coming back from Thanos’s snap at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” Doctor Stephen Strange will embark on another mystical journey. The movie, entitled, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” will be a unique experience for audiences. Scarlet Witch will appear in the movie as well. It is scheduled for release on May 7, 2021.

Popular fan favorite returns

Another big surprise that fans were treated to during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel was the announcement of “Blade” being rebooted in the Marvel Universe. Mahershala Ali was also confirmed to play him and will take over the reins from Wesley Snipes, who played the vampire hunter in the previous trilogy.

New installment

Another Thor movie was also announced entitled “Thor: Love and Thunder “ and will feature a female Thor played by Natalie Portman. Taikai Waititi will return to direct with Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie. It is slated for release on November 5, 2021.

Prequel

Black Widow, who died during the events of “Endgame,” will be seen once more in her own movie which will take place right after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” during a secret mission in Budapest.

Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as Black Widow/Natasha Romanov. David Harbour(“Stranger Things”) and Rachel Weisz (“The Mummy,” “The Bourne Legacy”) will appear in it as well.

Feige, while there wasn’t enough time to announce everything coming out, he did say that “Black Panther 2,” “Captain Marvel 2,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” are all happening. The 2019 San Diego Comic-Con ends tonight.