While not much is known about marvel's Phase 4 slate of films, it has confirmed that they are moving forward with Thor 4 and brought back "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi to helm the film. After the first two Thor films, Marvel Studios shifted the franchise's tone and brought in Taika Waititi for ''Ragnarok,'' which delivered a strongly praised chapter in Thor's solo films. While Iron Man and Captain America managed to receive trilogies, it was uncertain whether Thor would also receive a third Thor film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thor's last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in this year's blockbuster 'Endgame,' where he was helping his fellow Avengers defeat Thanos and reverse the snap. Fans watched as Thor flew off with the Guardians of the Galaxy to search for Gamora. This hints that Thor may appear in ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.'' though we still don't know about much about Phase 4.

Future of the MCU still a mystery

With the release of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Marvel Studios has concluded the Infinity Saga.

Advertisement

The studio's Phase 4 slate is still a mystery, but it's expected to be addressed during this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Waititi will return as writer and director for Thor's next adventure. The previous Thor films were written by separate writers. Marvel has a history of bringing back directors that have brought success to the MCU. This is shown by the dismissal of Patty Jenkins from ''The Dark World,'' and Edgar Wright from ''Ant-Man.'' There's no way that Marvel would not bring back Waititi after seeing the success of ''Ragnarok.''

No official timeline for a 'Thor' 4 film

Without knowing the Phase 4 lineup, we are not sure when Thor 4 will take place.

It's possible we could see Thor 4 in 2021 or 2022. Unless Marvel Studios prioritize other films first. We don't know whether Thor 4 will take place before or after ''Guardians 3.'' Marvel Studios will be at Comic-Con this weekend for a 90-minute panel. Fans should expect plenty of announcements and confirmations.

Before being confirmed as the director for "Thor 4," he was set to direct the live-action adaptation of ''Akira'' for Warner Bros.

However, this project was put on indefinite hold because of script concerns. However, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Warner Bros. still intends to bring back Waititi, meanwhile his schedule his open for him to direct Thor 4.

Fans now must wait and see what will become of Thor, now better known as 'Fat Thor.' Now that Chris Hemsworth is in the fourth film as Thor, does that mean he will be retiring his role at the end, or will he continue the character in other films and future Avenger films?