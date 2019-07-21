Erin Krakow of “When Calls the Heart” is certainly aware that the Hallmark Channel is celebrating its annual “Christmas in July” movie feast on both its flagship channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries kicked off the summer Yuletide festivities, wrapping its run of heartwarming classics on July 13. The Hallmark Channel launched its holiday collection of fun, romantic holiday features on July 14, so there’s still plenty of time for viewers to get their early Christmas movie fix.

Erin Krakow’s entire “Father Christmas” movie series has been in heavy rotation in this year's preseason welcome to holiday spirit on the airwaves. “Finding Father Christmas” and “Engaging Father Christmas” have been featured on the Hallmark Channel since video-on-demand service, Hallmark Movies Now. Last Christmas’ culmination of the romance trilogy based on the Robin Jones Gunn book series, “Marrying Father Christmas” got several runs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Erin Krakow’s role as Miranda Chester is beloved not just for her performance, but because it pairs her with former “When Calls the Heart” castmate, Niall Matter. Matter has also found a home on several of the Hallmark Channel’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

Matters of the heart and holiday spirit

Erin Krakow has been plenty busy on her own, even without early Christmas shopping. The lovely, down- to- earth brunette will co-host the Hallmark Channel’s “2019 Summer Nights Preview” on July 28, as announced per The Futon Critic and more sources on July 18.

Ryan Paevey, Krakow’s handsome co-star in the much-anticipated summer film, “A Summer Romance” will share the duties of introducing the network’s weekend summer viewing delights. “A Summer Romance” will premiere on August 17, and its stars are sure to make it a Hallmark Channel favorite. The preview special was originally slated for July 20.

“The Hearties are going to love this one,” Erin assures in a preview of “A Summer Romance.” The “wonderful, heartwarming summer romance,” in the actress’ own words, also has “a great sense of family,” and Erin agrees that “it's the kind of movie I would want to watch.” Her character, Samantha, is determined to come up with a plan to save her family’s Walker Ranch from being developed into a tourist resort by Richard Belmont, portrayed by Paevey.

Ryan Paevey developed a huge fan base through his years as Nathan West on “General Hospital.” He declares that “I'm a mountain man at heart,” despite living in the city. The actor was thrilled to don his cowboy hat, noting how the headwear changed his perspective. He bound to keep it as his own souvenir after shooting.

Ava Grace Cooper will also across from Hope Valley to the Big Sky country in the movie to star as Annie, so “When Calls the Heart” faithful will have more than one star to love.

There's nothing better than a little holiday dancing to set the imagination free from the stifling reality of this hot summer. Erin Krakow and the co-star of her upcoming Christmas film decided to do a little soft shoe shuffle to set a Christmas mood.

Quick-stepping

Despite her demanding schedule, Erin Krakow always has time for fun. Alongside her co-star, Kimberly Sustad, in the upcoming 2019 Christmas feature, “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen,” Erin broke out into a little Rockettes-style Christmas shuffle, without the high kicks.

Dressed in a Christmas-green vest, jeans and Christmas tree antlers, Krakow and Sustad do some playful dancing in a post shared by the leading lady on July 20. Complete with candy canes, they prove that dancing goes right along with their thespian skills. What better way is there to break some tension between scenes? The two actresses star as sisters who own a party planning business in their film.

Kimberly Sustad has starred in several Hallmark movies, including “A Godwink Christmas” with Kathie Lee Gifford, which became a huge favorite in last season’s holiday rotation. Erin Krakow will likely soon be busy on another holiday viewing treat, considering that “When Calls the Heart” always opens with a special Christmas movie.

The Vancouver temperatures are bound to feel like a blessing after the scorching in the States. Erin Krakow manages to keep her cool and her considerable humor and talent in any locale.