"Days Of Our Lives" spoilers week of July 8-12 tell that Stefan and Gabi will be placed in a very embarrassing situation. Someone will discover that the two have a secret love story and will be trouble. Then continues the dark plan of Kristen DiMera, who will face an unexpected situation. The fake Nicole has found Kate and Ted in the secret room and has therefore discovered that she has been betrayed. We dare not imagine how tremendously she will react.

Moreover, Ted, fearing that the dangerous situation could turn into a tragedy, will take the opportunity to reveal to Kate the truth about Holly's death. Kate will not react well at all and this confession will only amplify her inner pain.

On 'Days of Our Lives,' Julie unmasks Stefan and Gabi

"Days of Our Lives" spoilers reveal that Stefan and Gabi will be surprised while they're about to make love. Their passion will be uncontainable and they will think of making love in Julie Williams' office.

Julie herself will unexpectedly enter the room, seeing the two in the middle of passion. Obviously, Julie will not be happy with what she sees and advises the couple to behave in a more appropriate way. The moment will be really embarrassing. At the same time, Gabi will continue her plan to make Stefan fall in love. Her dream is to marry Stefan. It seems that Gabi's trap is working, as Stefan will admit that he has feelings for her. Fans may witness a twist in their relationship.

However, according to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, we know that Gabi is only interested in Stefan's money and that she wants to marry him for just that reason. Brady and Kate diMera are aware of this hot backstage and may interfere to ruin Gabi's plans. "DOOL" spoilers say that Brady will soon share Gabi's trap with Chloe. It will be interesting to see how Chloe will behave towards Gabi. Will Chloe tell Stefan about Gabi's trap? We'll see.

Kristen DiMera discovers betrayal

Other "Days of Our Lives" spoilers tease that Kristen DiMera won't have a good time.

The fake Nicole has just discovered Ted and Kate in the secret room, realizing that she has been betrayed. Kristen For the time being, she'll prefer not to deal with Ted and Kate, focusing on more urgent issues.

Meanwhile, Ted and Kate's dangerous situation may turn into something passionate. In the moment of maximum danger, Ted will confess to Kate the truth about Holly's death, which will leave her upset. Kate won't react well since, if Ted had spoken to the police, so many people wouldn't have suffered.

Without a doubt, the fake Nicole will prepare terrible revenge against all those who dared to obstruct her plans. Stay tuned for the next "Days of Our Lives" spoilers, news and updates.