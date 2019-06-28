The Schwifty wave has washed over C-137 once again, getting fans riled up in excitement and anticipation. Everyone's beloved animated television show, "Rick and Morty" will once again grace the silver screen with its brand new fourth installment in November this year, being one of the most awaited seasons and announcements of recent times. While the fans breathe a sigh of relief and gear up for the emotional rollercoaster that is to come, show broadcaster Adult Swim has the grand debut planned right.

It’s time to party

Television enthusiasts and media geeks have long been aware of the upcoming Adult Swim Festival, which was announced scheduled later this year. Set to take place at the Banc of California Stadium LA, the Adult Film Festival will span over two days, on November 15th and 16th, promising to offer the pinnacle of satisfaction as they are very reputable for.

Come watch a never-seen episode of #rickandmorty Season 4 at the #AdultSwimFestival. Nov 15 & 16 in LA. Tix starting at $49. @adultswim https://t.co/heYABszPAV pic.twitter.com/gdvFUn2qw9 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) June 25, 2019

The festival will showcase live acts from a plethora of famous musicians featuring Deathklok, Vince Staples, Jamie XX, Young Thug, Lil Nas X, Captain Murphy, Tim Hecker and the Konoyo Ensemble, Geto Boys, Freddie Gibbs, and Madlib to name a few.

The festival will also feature the much celebrated Eric Andre show live to the audience, as well as exclusive Adult Swim experience that will include Robot Chicken Intergalactic Power Summit as well as SquidBillies Ten Man Bunkhouse Stampede.

From meet & greet, to a live discussion with legendary animator Genndy Tartakovsky, this festival is all about a well rounded, wholesome experience for a price starting at only $49 USD.

The icing on top of what is already seemingly a glorious cake to satiate the hearts of many is the fact that there will be a special screening of the brand new fourth season of "Rick and Morty", exclusive to the attendees of the Adult Swim festival.

There is no concrete news as to if it will be the debut episode of the upcoming season, as what was officially announced was that it will be a “Never before seen episode”, but we are fairly certain that it could very well be it, given the fact that the show is set to release again in November as well. One must admire the marketing genius behind Adult Swim. Stupendous would be an understatement.

Get Your Wallet Out, Or Don’t

While there is no promise this is the premiere of the same episode that will be hitting television screens in November, the news of new "Rick and Morty" content is a huge bonus of fans who can make it to the festival.

Don’t fret if you’re a fan short on cash or time though, the season premiere of the massive hit show will be available for the whole fan base within just a matter of months. Fans worldwide have something to be hyped about this year.