"General Hospital" spoilers speak of a strange connection between Oscar Nero and Shiloh Archer. A disconcerting truth will emerge in the "GH" episodes of the week between 8 and 12 July. There will be the reading of Oscar's will, which brings an unexpected surprise. During the ceremony, Shiloh will present himself, leaving Oscar's family and friends disconcerted. Afterward, Kim will burst into tears, and ask Julian's forgiveness. What has just happened? Tension is high in Port Charles.

'General Hospital': Oscar's will's disconcerting

"General Hospital" latest spoilers bring a resounding twist in the soap opera. We will return to talk about the death of Oscar Nero who, apparently, is still full of surprises. Before he died, Oscar made sure that all their loved ones fulfilled his last wishes. Josslyn, in fact, received a video message from him, while Kim and Drew went to Mount Kilimanjaro to spread his ashes. Returning from the mission, Kim was ill and, after recovering, she developed a desire to have another child to make up for the lack of an Oscar.

As we know, in the next episodes of "General Hospital" aired on ABC, Kim will have a nervous breakdown and her mental health will be at risk. However, she will sink even deeper into the tunnel of depression when she discovers an unexpected background hidden in her son's will.

'GH' Spoilers: Will Shiloh be knocked down by Oscar?

New "General Hospital" spoilers of the week between 8 and 12 July speak of the reading of Oscar's will. All the boy's family will be in the room.

However, those present will be surprised by the arrival of a decidedly unexpected character. It's Shiloh Archer. Apparently, Oscar has also included the head of the DoD in his will. Suddenly, Kim will stand up and go to Julian, asking him for forgiveness.

Oscar's reading will take an unexpected turn

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, all guests will be amazed. Oscar may have granted a special legacy to Shiloh. Kim's son may also have written in his will that he wanted a little brother and then invited his mother Kim to fulfill his wish.

However, Oscar's will could conceal a revelation that could bring Shiloh down. It is therefore not excluded that, if this last hypothesis is confirmed, Shiloh May be arrested during the course of the reading.

Also, the storyline of "Wiley Cooper-Jones" will be moving very soon. Willow will grow tired of Shiloh and her anger will explode. It seems that Archer's enemies are getting more and more ready to destroy him forever. "General Hospital" spoilers ensure that viewers will be breathless.

