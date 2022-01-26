Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Tuesday issued a gratitude message to his team and to the fans on his social media accounts, but he did not address his future in the NFL. Among those who reacted to Brady’s post was his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who commented with a heart and prayer hand emojis. Brady fans quickly reacted to Gisele’s comment by begging her to let his quarterback husband to return for one more year with the Buccaneers. “@gisele please allow him to play one more year PLEASE,” a Brady fan wrote. “One more year and his 8th ring!

He was at the top of his game all season!” another fan told Gisele, referring to Brady’s outstanding performance this season where he led the league passing yards with 5,316 yards, passing touchdowns with 43 and completions with 485. “@gisele please one more year! Let him retire on a superbowl win! He will get it next year! We love you guys!!” another fan said. Even sports reporter Erin Andrews, who is close to Brady and his family, asked the quarterback not to hang it up just yet.

The Buccaneers’ attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles came to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. After that, Brady said he would take it day to day when deciding about his playing career.

He still has one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers and he has repeatedly said that he wants to play until he’s 45 years old. But during his “Let’s Go” podcast, the 44-year-old Brady said his family will have a big say on his decision if he will return or not next season.

Brady doesn’t want farewell tour

Brady also said during his podcast that he doesn’t want a farewell tour because it would create distractions to the team.

Brady said that his enjoyment doesn’t come from recognition but from competition. “More so than anything, even yesterday, I was thinking about competing,” said Brady, admitting that when the time comes to think about his second career, he will think about all of those things. Brady said he’s not new to retirement talks, saying many people thought he’s done playing football in 2015 and 2016.

He added that many people told him that he’s done when he left the New England Patriots. But Brady proved that he has so much left in the tank when he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002.

3 Bucs added to 2022 Pro Bowl

Earlier, Brady, tackle Tristan Wirfs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, center Ryan Jensen and guard Ali Marpet were selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played in Las Vegas on February 6. They will be joined by three other teammates, wide receiver Mike Evans, inside linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., after they were added to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster as alternates, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. However, Brady and Wirfs won’t play due to various injuries.