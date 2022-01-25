Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady issued a touching message on Tuesday, days after his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. On his Instagram account, the 44-year-old Brady did not talk about his rumored retirement but he expressed gratitude to the Buccaneers and to the fans who have supported the team all year long. “This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much,” said Brady, who finished his 22nd season as the No.

1 in passing yards with 5,316 yards, passing touchdowns with 43 and 485 completions. Despite their failure to win a second straight Super Bowl title, Brady added that there’s so much to appreciate especially in playing in a team that believes in each other. “To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!” Brady ended.

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen reacted to the quarterback’s post with a heart and prayer emojis. Some of Brady’s teammates, like wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end Rob Gronkowski reacted to the quarterback’s post. Evans commented “Love you big bro” while Gronkowski posted “Much love Tommy!!”

Brady says family will have role in determining future

Earlier, Brady talked about his future during his “Let’s Go” podcast, saying his family will play a crucial role in determining if he will return to the Buccaneers next season.

Brady still has a one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers after signing an extension last offseason. Brady said he has a lot of things to consider because he has a family now and his kids are growing. “She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” said Brady.

The quarterback and Gisele have two children – 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady also has a child with actress Bridget Moynahan – 14-year-old Jack, who lives primarily with his mother in New York. Brady earlier said he will take it day by day as he still has their loss to the Rams in his mind.

Bucs to pick 27th in 2022 Draft

Following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Rams, their place in the 2022 NFL Draft has already been determined, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith reported that the Buccaneers will pick 27th in the first round. The Buffalo Bills, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, will pick 25th while the Tennessee Titans will pick 26th. Last season, the Buccaneers used the 32nd overall pick to take outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Earlier, head coach Bruce Arians said the team will simply reload and not rebuild in the offseason.