Amid news of quarterback Tom Brady's possible retirement, one of his teammates heaped praise on him as he expressed hope that he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. Wide receiver Mike Evans spent most of his press conference following their 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round speaking about Brady and his impact on the team, per Clutch Points. Evans was first asked if he would make a push to convince the 44-year-old Brady to return for his third season in Tampa Bay. "I don't have to say nothing to him," said Evans, adding that Brady is self-motivated and knows what he wants.

"Hopefully, we get him back next year," he added.

Evans then called Brady "the best player ever" and one of the best teammates and one of the best leaders he has seen. Evans also said he's super appreciative of Brady's decision to sign with the Buccaneers last season after a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. "I mean, nobody had no clue he was even leaving New England," said Evans, adding he's "very privileged to play with him." Evans reached new heights while playing as Brady's main target. In their first season together, Evans caught 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns. As teammates, Evans had 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and a career-best 14 touchdowns in their second year as teammates.

Head coach Bruce Arians earlier said that he would be shocked if Brady won't come back next season.

Evans is proud of his teammates despite the loss

Evans caught eight passes for 118 yards and a score in their loss to the Rams. Including his performance in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild-Card Game, Evans recorded 17 catches for 236 yards and two scores, becoming the Buccaneers' all-time leader in playoff receiving yards.

"I'm proud of the guys," Evans said of his teammates, as he also lauded the fans who stayed in at Raymond James Stadium after the loss, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Arians also praised his players for their achievement despite the long list of injuries that the team suffered, most recently to All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs.

"That locker room of guys has been through hell and back, and I love them," said Arians, adding his players stuck together through all the injuries and everything else."

Referee explains unnecessary call on Brady

Brady was whistled for his first unsportsmanlike conduct flag of his career when he complained to referee Shawn Hochuli after he took a helmet to the chin from linebacker Von Miller that bloodied his lower lip. Hochuli did not whistle a personal foul on Miller but flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. After the game, Hochuli explained his decision to penalize Brady, saying the quarterback got in his face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language.