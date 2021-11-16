The issue of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border is gradually worsening. Border Patrol is overwhelmed at the numbers they have to handle. It seems nearly 2,000 of them entered the country illegally in just 24 hours. They made use of the water bodies in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

The authorities realize that hundreds more have slipped through evading detection. They Travel from far-off places, leave their homeland for whatever reasons, and seek refuge in America. Videos on social media show the plight of these people. Many of them are accompanied by children.

Daily Mail U.K. says this particular stretch of the valley has water bodies that run inland 316 river miles from the Gulf Coast of Texas. Border Patrol agents managed to account for 1,909 migrants. However, sensors detected some more that got away. A Department of Homeland Security source revealed to the media the inadequacy of the workforce. Caravan with thousands of migrants trekking towards the US-Mexico border.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector is a convenient route for migrants. They resort to illegal crossings, and Border Patrol is worried about the history of these persons. It seems in the latest incidents, and there were some with criminal backgrounds. Daily Mail U.K. provides details of encounters.

During the 12 months ending October 1, more than 1.7 million on the U.S. southern border. There were more than 192,000 in September alone. This surge in illegal migration may be a result of the Biden administration’s decision to end the border policies of the previous administration. Former President Donald Trump wanted to construct a wall that would ensure the safety of the Americans.

This was because many of the migrants had links to criminal gangs. He had even approved the wall prototypes and began construction, but the new administration put it on the shelf. Last month, thousands of migrants from quake-hit Haiti set up camps at the US-Mexico border.

The migrants include smugglers and human traffickers

It is difficult to identify criminals among the migrants.

At times, these come to the surface after some time. Governor Greg Abbot of Texas set in motion his Operation Lone Star in March to check this aspect. It involved the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety DPS. The findings are shocking. Out of over 76,000 migrants who came from over 150 countries worldwide, more than 8,800 had criminal antecedents. They had committed a state or federal crime and included smugglers and human traffickers. However, most of them left their homeland due to problems of violence, lack of basic requirements of life etcetera. Britain saw more than 1000 migrants gain entry in a single day via the English Channel.

Children of migrants suffer the most

According to Reuters, children who accompany the migrants suffer the most.

They do not get schooling and have to stay in inhuman conditions. Some of them were born in the United States. Authorities in Mexico say parents or relatives bring along the children because having a minor makes it easier to enter the United States. That is what the human traffickers tell them. The children stay in camps that are fenced in, and the police maintain a vigil. U.S.-born children should not have to suffer the hardships of migrant life to enter the country of their birth. Mexico recently announced a humanitarian visa for children and pregnant women traveling from southern Mexico in a migrant caravan. The caravan had families with young children, and many of them were too weak to walk.