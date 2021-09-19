More than 10,000 migrants have set up camps under a bridge in Texas. The bridge connects Del Rio in Texas with Ciudad Acuna in Mexico. Most of them are from Haiti that faced an earthquake last month. The disaster took more than 1,400 lives and left tens of thousands homeless. The survivors had to Travel to America expecting to gain acceptance into the country and make a fresh beginning. There are others from Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. They all need humanitarian aid, and the US border force has to process thousands of claims seeking asylum.

Sky News says Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano mentioned the influx of migrants and requested the federal government for help. In his words, there are several issues related to health in the region because of this vast migration. The temperatures in Texas are around 99F, and many of them use the Rio Grande River to wade to Mexico and back for essentials. In March, the Biden administration had sent a clear message to migrants about the closure of the border.

Migrants are the latest challenge for the Biden administration

The bridge that connects Del Rio to Ciudad Acuna is now a camp for the migrants. They are short of essentials like food and water, and the conditions are unhealthy. It is the latest challenge for the authorities because arrests at the border are on the rise.

Official government data indicates the detention of more than 195,000 migrants at the Mexican border in August. Sky News quotes Border Patrol saying it would augment staffing in Del Rio. That would go a long way to facilitate a "safe, humane and orderly process." President Joe Biden has rolled back many immigration measures implemented during the tenure of former President Donald Trump.

The migrants who have arrived and officials of Mexico said there are many more on the way. Recently, nearly 1000 migrants crossed the English Channel in a single day to enter Britain.

The humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico border as migrants gather under a bridge

According to The BBC, an influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border could mean a humanitarian crisis.

Donald Trump wanted to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. He intended to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants and those who have links with crime and criminals. Joe Biden has put the wall on hold. There are more than 10,000 migrants right now in Texas. Most of them are from Haiti that faced an earthquake. They have lost their homes and hope America will give them a new lease of life. As an interim measure, they have set up a temporary camp under a US-Mexico border bridge. The base size has overgrown, and the US government has to tackle the surge of migrants at the border.

In October 2019, a lorry turned up in Essex with dead bodies; some of them were possible migrants from Vietnam.

The issue of migrants at the border

The number of migrants detained at the US-Mexico border in July went beyond 200,000.

The BBC says this was high for the first time in more than two decades. Last month, the authorities arrested more than 195,000 migrants at the US-Mexico border. Government data confirm these figures. Most of them are from Haiti, with a sprinkling of Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans. Border Patrol is extending facilities like drinking water, towels, and portable toilets. Because of high temperatures and to prevent injuries from heat-related illness, the Border Patrol has identified a shaded area underneath the bridge. It now serves as a temporary staging site while migrants wait for the completion of formalities. The US-Mexico border witnessed an unprecedented surge in the arrival of migrants.

After assuming charge of the White House, President Joe Biden wanted to reform US immigration. He suspended work on the construction of the border wall proposed by Donald Trump. Biden also introduced several other measures for the benefit of migrant children.