The timing of the nor'easter is usually between September and April, and the first one of the season could bring heavy rainfall and flash floods with it. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared states of emergency. The prediction is for heavy rain of an inch within an hour that could lead to flash floods. The New York Governor explained that the declaration of a State of Emergency ensured the provision of necessary resources. These would be required to respond to the storm and take care of lives and properties from the floods.

There could be disruption in travel and stranding of vehicles as well as drivers.

Kathy Hochul has issued necessary instructions to emergency response teams. They might have to respond to situations of 3 to 5 inches of rain within the next couple of days. The New York City area could experience intense rain showers and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. That is the feedback of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In July, flash floods threw lives into disarray in New York City.

New Jersey is also a target of floods

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey also followed New York and declared a state of emergency. He cautioned his people about the forecast of a Nor'easter storm.

It could result in significant flash flooding. There could also be coastal flooding and gusty winds. His advice to residents is to avoid the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.

Connecticut has also issued flash flood warnings. Governor Ned Lamont took to Twitter on the subject of rainstorms and flash flood safety tips.

Heavy rains could bring flash floods

Warnings of flash floods are in place for Staten Island, apart from Bergen, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey. A flash flood watch has also been issued for the entire tri-state area. It covers South Jersey to Connecticut and includes all five boroughs of New York City. Hoboken in New Jersey is flood-prone.

As a precautionary measure, it deployed sandbags throughout the city in advance. The authorities advised New Yorkers to be ready to face heavy rainfall. They should restrict travel and not venture outside during periods of severe weather.

Ida and Henri revealed the dangers of floods

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio mentioned that officials closely monitor the situation. He has witnessed the devastation from Ida and Henri floods. In his opinion, New Yorkers should give a wide berth to flooded areas while driving. He also urged those living in basement apartments to be on alert. Storm Ida brought heavy rainfall and floods and left at least 64 dead in the United States. Some of the deaths were in basement apartments throughout the city.

The MTA has a plan ready for the subway system. There would be crews deployed to over 50 stations to prevent potential flooding. Their responsibility would be to ensure the absence of floods in the subways.