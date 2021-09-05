America went through tough times when Storm Ida struck the northeastern states. There were floods and record-breaking rainfall that left behind large-scale devastation and deaths. In New Jersey people drowned when their vehicles came in the path of the floodwaters. The fast-moving water swept some others away when they tried to get out of their cars. In New York City, the dead included people trapped in flooded basement apartments. Then there were instances of carbon monoxide poisoning in Louisiana, and death from collapse of a highway in Mississippi.

Sky News says the authorities are trying to clear the streets of debris that include ruined cars, mud etcetera that pose problems for smooth Travel. The intention is to bring back normalcy to New York City. Leaders in some states are examining possibilities of recurrence of a similar catastrophe and preventive measures. Incidentally, New Jersey and New York have experienced Superstorm Sandy that devastated the region in 2012. Subsequently, billions of dollars went towards improvement of flood defenses. However, the focus was on the coastal areas and tidal floodplains. In July, flash floods in New York City threw lives into disarray.

Frequency of flash floods could increase due to climate change.

Kathy Hochul is the governor of New York.

In her opinion, inland areas have to be better equipped to handle flash floods. Their frequency could increase because of climate change. She said - "One thing I want to make clear: we're not treating this as if it's not going to happen again for 500 years." Sky News goes on to add President Joe Biden granted approval for disaster declarations in both New Jersey and New York.

That would help these states to receive funding and assistance from the federal government on this important issue. In Louisiana, the storm Ida left more than one million without power. In this context, the world should realize the importance of renewable energy. London also faced flash floods that disturbed the lives of people and left them stranded.

Storm Ida caused floods and at least 10 tornadoes

The National Weather Service confirmed record rainfall in New York's Central Park. It broke a 94-year record. In Newark, New Jersey, it broke a 62-year record. The floods left hundreds of vehicles abandoned on highways. The floodwaters left a number of trains trapped in the city's subway tunnels. Weather of this type have links to hurricanes. However, the situation deteriorated because of climate change. Moreover, concretization of cities is another factor that worsens the ability of the ground to absorb the water. Recently, Spain saw floods carry away cars into the Mediterranean Sea.

Flash floods ground airline flights

According to Reuters, torrential rains due to Hurricane Ida and flash floods in northeastern parts of the United States led to loss of lives.

In New York City, the floodwaters made travel difficult. The subway lines were submerged and many flights grounded. Residents in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut had to cope with waterlogged basements, power outages, and damaged roofs. Many people remained stranded and had to wait for rescue. Ida made landfall on Sunday in Louisiana. It is one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast. The World Meteorological Organization, a U.N. agency, published a report that highlights the seriousness of climate change. It says there is a marked upward trend in disasters, such as floods and heat waves. These have increased fivefold over the past 50 years. It requires dedicated efforts at all levels to reduce these threats.