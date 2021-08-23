The city of New York is staring at difficult times ahead as Hurricane Henri rears its head. It is already in the grip of flash floods, torrential rain, and lightning. Millions of residents reconcile that they would have to tackle the miseries of flooding, uprooted trees, and extended power outages. Electricity has become an integral part of our lives. When the supply fails, those who have provisions for Renewable Energy can breathe easily. Henri downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to proceed inland. The National Weather Service is monitoring the path of the storm.

It predicts gusts of winds of up to 70mph with storm surges of up to five feet on parts of Long Island.

Daily Mail UK mentions disruptions in air Travel. The authorities already canceled more than 1,000 flights from New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. There could be more cancellations. Flash floods last month threw New York City into disarray.

Central Park of New York and a record for rain in an hour

Heavy rainfall is expected in regions in the Hudson Valley, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The storm Henri could increase the likelihood of serious flooding. Janno Lieberis is the acting chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. He indicated the cancellation of flights from LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark even though none expects to flood.

The National Hurricane Center NHC cautions about strong winds in Rhode Island and Long Island. It cautioned that Henri weakened below hurricane strength, but the threats remained. The Central Park of New York set a record for rain in an hour. It turned out to be the wettest hour ever for the city and crossed a record of September 8, 2004.

In January, New York City had to cope with a winter storm and six inches of snow.

Drivers travel through high water in New York City

Because of storm Henri, President Joe Biden approved states of emergency in New York State and Connecticut. Those in the projected path stocked up on essentials like groceries and gasoline. As a result, some of the gas stations ran out of fuel.

Residents in coastal regions took precautions by boarding up windows while some others evacuated. The general advice to the people was to ensure the security of their boats, keep their vehicles filled up with fuel, and stock up on canned goods. In addition, officials in certain areas cautioned about the loss of power for days. Videos posted online showed drivers negotiating their vehicles through high water in New York City and other places. Last year's news report talks about factors like climate change and rises in sea levels that could flood New York City. It should set up a sea wall to protect not only the city but its residents as well.

In 2012, New York City was at the receiving end of Superstorm Sandy

According to USA Today, in 2012, New York City was at the receiving end of a superstorm, Sandy. It took a heavy toll on lives, flooded streets, tunnels, and subway lines, and caused power outages throughout the city. Right now, the dangers are from storm Henri in the northeastern parts of the United States. This could be the first significant hurricane to affect the region in years. The National Hurricane Center issued necessary warnings for many regions. The power loss could extend for a week or even longer. Moreover, these climatic disorders damage the infrastructure, and restoring them involves time and money. Many people lose their homes, especially those who reside in coastal regions.

They are troubled by rising sea levels, which is a fallout of climate change in the opinion of experts. To check these, the world has to promote fuels that do not produce greenhouse gases. A news report of 2019 says rising sea levels could destroy three times more cities than predicted.