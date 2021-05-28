The person responsible for this incident of gun violence was a maintenance worker in his late 50s. He worked at the Valley Transportation Authority VTA in San Jose, California. It provides different modes of travel throughout Santa Clara County. This was the largest mass shooting incident in the state this year. He killed nine people and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Los Angeles Times reports that police have identified the gunman. It seems he set his house on fire, drove to a VTA union meeting and went on the rampage in two different buildings.

During a news briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his thoughts when he asked – “when are we going to come to grips with this?” President Joe Biden has already announced executive measures after the recent incident of gun violence in Bryan.

The gunman had come with more than one gun

In the course of a media briefing, Santa Clara Dist. Atty. Jeff Rosen revealed the gunman had more than one gun with him during the incident of gun violence. However, the official did not clarify how many guns he had used but said there were no ghost guns. Los Angeles Times adds the authorities have identified the victims and have informed the next of kin. The gunman died, and there was no exchange of gunfire between the deputies and the suspect.

It appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting might have links to some issues related to the workplace. Public records say the suspect had been working at the light rail yard for at least eight years. It seems the targets he picked were practically everyone on the morning shift.

They included his co-workers. The FBI is extending assistance to local authorities on technical issues associated with forensic analysis of the crime scene.

Gun violence in California

Gun laws in California are tough. Despite that, there are incidents of gun violence and loss of lives. This sort of violence is evident all over the country.

Los Angeles Times quotes the Gun Violence Archive GVA that says the latest mass shooting was the 231st in the United States in 2021.

GVA defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people are either killed or are injured. The figure excludes the gunman. Those who witness such violence remain traumatized for life at the sight of death from close quarters. There was a mass shooting at several Atlanta-area spas in March, then in a supermarket in Colorado and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. These are recent instances still fresh in our memories. Lawmakers must realize that gun violence takes innocent lives, and effective gun control could be a deterrent.

President Biden urges Congress to act on legislation to curb gun violence

According to Sky News, investigators are trying to establish the motive for the gun violence unleashed by the suspect. His ex-wife told a section of the media that he had a bad temper. She also said he “wanted to kill people at work” and had undergone treatment for depression.

This attack has come against a backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the people to remain in their homes. Such confinement can have adverse effects on the mental state of individuals. These can end up in bursts of violence. President Joe Biden has urged Congress to act on legislation to curb such activities.

In his words - "Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation.

We can, and we must, do more." The gun is a weapon that can kill if it falls into the wrong hands. There have been many unpleasant situations in the past, like the Sandy Hook killings. It was in 2012 where a student shot and killed his schoolmates and teachers.