Barack Obama is the first black president of the United States. He held the office for two terms between 2009 and 2017 and post-retirement had signed a deal with a topmost publishing house for his memoirs. The first part of this Book is “A Promised Land” and he has announced that it will release on 17 November. It works out to be just two weeks after the US presidential election. About his book he says – it would "try to provide an honest account of my presidency.” He is from the Democratic Party and Joe Biden used to be his vice-president. Biden will now take on Donald Trump who wants another term in the White House.

Demand for Barack Obama’s new memoir, "A Promised Land," is expected to be so high that 1 million books will be printed in Germany and brought to the U.S. in 112 shipping containers.https://t.co/mwHvecmIKO — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 17, 2020

The BBC says “A Promised Land” runs into 768 pages and will be in 25 languages. This is as revealed by Penguin Random House who is the publishers. The memoir touches on various topics like the global financial crisis, reforms in healthcare, and the death of al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Barack Obama was the 44th president of the US and has already written books earlier – one of these is "Of Thee I Sing,” a book for children Incidentally, his wife former First Lady Michelle Obama has already published her memoir.

It is "Becoming” which is a best seller with more than 10 million copies sold within five months of hitting the stands.

Barack Obama could set a trend with his memoir

There have been past instances of memoirs by a President of the United States and his wife. Barack Obama would be the latest to join this elite group.

His wife has already published her book and that of her husband is ready for launch. The question is whether he can overtake his wife and set a trend. People all over the world are curious to know more about Barack Obama, the dynamic leader, who managed to leave a lasting impression in all walks of life.

In this connection, it seems memoirs of both Nancy Reagan and Betty Ford outsold the efforts of their husbands. Of course, there have been ghostwriters at work in some cases. The BBC makes mention of Ronald Reagan. There was a ghostwriter behind his book “An American Life.” President Reagan made no bones about it. At the book launch, he remarked – “I hear it's a terrific book. One of these days I'm going to read it myself."

Barack Obama to release memoir two weeks after US presidential election https://t.co/V5H2gFjkIL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 17, 2020

Barack Obama does not believe in ghostwriters

Ulysses S. Grant was the 18th president of the United States from 1869 to 1877. There were rumors that a ghostwriter was involved in his Personal Memoirs.

The name of that writer was the famous Mark Twain. His company published the work and he has denied the allegation. The BBC adds that the editors of the book have labeled the claims as baseless. It was a 584-page book and it turned out to be one of the highest-selling books of the 19th century. Incidentally, the 30th President of the United States Calvin Coolidge penned the shortest memoir. It was just 247 pages. In May 2019, there was a report about delays in the memoir of Barack Obama. He left the White House in January 2017 and in May next year, Barack Obama was busy playing golf in Italy. His mind must have been busy drawing up strategies for his memoir.

The first volume of former Pres. Barack Obama's memoir is called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office. https://t.co/trqFlRmmzm — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2020

'A Promised Land' – the memoir of Barack Obama

According to CNN, the long-awaited memoir of former US President Barack Obama will be coming this year after the November election. Many politically themed books are on the shelves in the election season. That could be a reason for Barack Obama to delay the release of his memoir. About his book, he says - "In 'A Promised Land,' I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody."

The book will be in 25 languages and cost will vary depending on whether it will be hardback or digital edition or an audio version.

This is the first of two volumes and covers the period starting with his early political career up through his first election and early years in the Oval Office.