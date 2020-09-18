The climatic disorder began as a tropical storm and made landfall as a Category 2 Hurricane Sally. It brought with it unbelievable rainfall in Pensacola in just four hours. The excessive rainfall devastated the region across Southern states. Many areas lay submerged under floodwaters while rivers were reported to be approaching dangerous levels. There were curfews clamped in places to ensure safety of the residents. As an official of Escambia County, Florida, clarified - "We are still in an evaluation and lifesaving recovery mission, and we need to be able to do that job.”

Pensacola, Florida, has already recorded 2 feet of rain this morning from Hurricane Sally, according to a preliminary National Weather Service report https://t.co/uylUwY9VYD pic.twitter.com/tY0ZPpBUIu — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 16, 2020

CNN says the National Hurricane Center cautioned about possibilities of the flood spreading and affecting more communities as the hurricane moves north.

It could involve more evacuation of persons and returning to normalcy would be a time consuming affair. A local resident comments that the scene resembles a war zone with visible signs of destruction all around. A portion of a newly constructed bridge washed away when a barge slammed into it. Obviously, that will inconvenience those who use the bridge regularly. Crews are trying to catch the barge to prevent further damages.

Flash flood emergency declared due to Hurricane Sally

The city of Pensacola faced heavy rainfall that has converted streets into rivers.

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency because of Hurricane Sally. Florida Panhandle would be at the receiving end and the situation could threaten human lives and result in damages. Thousands of people in Alabama and Florida faced loss of power. Their sufferings could have reduced if they had made provisions of Renewable Energy.

In view of increase of hurricanes, residents could consider acquiring equipment capable of generating electricity for domestic use. There are predictions of heavy rainfall from Mobile Bay to Tallahassee, Florida. The authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations especially from low-lying areas to shelters where evacuees can be safe.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news briefing, made a mention of damage to properties due to Sally and visualized loss to business in certain areas. In August last year, it was Hurricane Dorian and the Governor had declared a state of emergency.

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally brings torrential rain and storm surges in US https://t.co/iWbqJjd18I — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 16, 2020

Hurricanes increasing in the Atlantic Ocean

According to The BBC, Hurricane Sally is one of several storms in the Atlantic Ocean. Their numbers are increasing and officials are in a quandary. They are having difficulties in assigning names to the hurricanes as they near the end of their annual alphabetic list.

Hurricane Sally has brought with it heavy rainfall accompanied by flooding in the southern United States. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports flooding in many areas of Florida and Alabama. These states along with Mississippi have declared states of emergency. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards advised residents to be prepared to face more situations of this nature. In September 2017, Florida and Puerto Rico were on full alert because of Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Sally might have links to climate change,

The Trump administration is aware of the storm that is battering the Gulf Coast. The White House press secretary confirms this. Sally is downgraded from a Category 2 hurricane to a Category 1.

However, the threat of flooding from heavy rain remains. The wind speed of the hurricane is 80mph and it is moving in a north-northeasterly direction at 5mph. The BBC says - in the opinion of experts, the pace of Hurricane Sally could have links to climate change. Climate is an unpredictable entity and in view of global warming, the frequency of climatic disorders like typhoons, hurricanes, floods have increased. These disrupt lives, damage properties and infrastructure and create an ecological imbalance.