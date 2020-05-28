The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee & California Republican Party have jointly filed a lawsuit against the Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, for his recommendation to mail ballots to all voters. Gavin Newsom has advocated that the mail-in voting method be adopted for November's presidential election owing to Coronavirus pandemic. He had signed an executive order on May 8, stating that "every voter would be sent a mail-in ballot." He also stated that Californians should not risk their lives in order to exercise their franchise. According to USA Today, Republicans condemned the governor's order as a "usurpation of the legislature's authority." They have also stated that "this brazen power grab was not authorized by state law and violates both the Elections Clause and Electors Clause of the U.S.

Constitution."

Several states have already adopted mail-in voting method

The mail-in voting method has been adopted already by many states by both the Democrats and Republicans, but the method was carried out for absentee voters who were unable to turn out for the voting process in-person. For example, the process followed in West Virginia was that voters need to submit an absentee ballot application to the county clerk by the sixth day before the election. The application should clearly furnish details regarding the reasons for the absence of the voter. Absentee voting is applicable to voters who are physically disabled, serving in the military, overseas citizens, etc.

Donald Trump erupts against mail-in voting for all voters

Donald Trump has expressed his rage against mailing ballots to all the voters, He had tweeted, "The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign.

Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!"

Similarly, Trump became furious when Michigan state authorities decided to send absentee ballot applications to absentee voters, for May 5 primary elections.

He tweeted, "Michigan sends absentee ballot applications to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!"

Establishment and disbandment of Presidential Advisory Commission

In the above-mentioned tweets, Trump has said that mail-in voting will be an electoral fraud path.

Likewise, after the 2016 Presidential elections, he had alleged that millions of immigrants had cast illegal votes, which had cost him the popular vote. Hence, in order to investigate the claims of electoral scam and voter fraud, he established the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity on May 11, 2017.

The commission was composed of both Republicans and Democrats and was chaired by Vice President Mike Pence. The commission made requests to top election officials in every state seeking details like birth dates, felony conviction records, voting histories, last four digits of the Social Security numbers of the voters. While many states complied to provide the data, others refused.

Allegations were raised, by the Democrats of the commission, that Kobach, Vice-chairman of the commission, refused to share working documents with them.

A lawsuit was filed against the commission by Dunlap, a Democratic member of the commission, in November 2017. Later, in December, a federal court judge ordered the commission to surrender the working documents. The Trump administration disbanded the commission in January 2018 and refused to submit the working documents stating that the commission no longer existed.