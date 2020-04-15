The Democratic Party has apparently made up its mind on nominating Joe Biden to contest against Donald Trump in the Presidential 2020 election. Until now, Bernie Sanders was also in the race but he has decided to endorse his rival. That will smooth the path for the former vice president and put to rest possibilities of division within the ranks of the party. Vermont senator Bernie Sanders asked his supporters to rally behind Joe Biden and work as one to defeat Donald Trump who is seeking another term in the White House.

JUST IN: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders officially endorses former Vice President Joe Biden for president.



"We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe." https://t.co/i7za33OCok — CNN (@CNN) April 13, 2020

Sky News says Sanders indicated his desire to drop out of the race on April 8 and has now officially mentioned offering his support to Joe Biden. In the course of a virtual event, he said, "I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse." This is seen as a positive step that could avoid disunity among the ranks.

The factor of disunity upset the calculations in 2016 when Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump. At that time, it was Sanders versus Clinton and the former ended up backing Mrs. Clinton only after a long-drawn-out nomination fight. That is not likely to happen this time.

Joe Biden has to draw up his strategies

The former vice president has a clear cut agenda. He has to outwit the republican President Donald Trump and regain control of the White House.

Bernie Sanders has already said, "We've got to make Trump a one-term president... I will do all that I can to make that happen." It will be up to Biden to ensure that the Democratic Party does not repeat its past mistakes. He will have to cement his position within his party and bridge the ideological divides in order to dislodge Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden, taking a major step toward bringing unity to the Democratic Party’s effort to unseat President Trump https://t.co/jzfomaNahy — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 13, 2020

Sky News reminds readers that in the initial stages, there were many Democrats vying for the nomination.

Some of them were newcomers while others were seasoned leaders. There were even a few women. However, as the days passed, the numbers reduced due to a variety of reasons and it led to a toss-up between Sanders and Biden. Each had a vision of his own and the field now belongs to Biden. His policies are moderate and he did not hesitate to embrace a few aspects from the policies of other leaders of his party.

It will be up to Joe Biden to deliver

According to The BBC, Joe Biden will take on Donald Trump in November's election. This situation arose after Bernie Sanders lost the Wisconsin Democratic presidential primary.

He realized it was the end of the road for him, decided to quit and endorse his rival, Joe Biden. Senator Sanders wants all Americans to unite and defeat Donald Trump who, he described as "the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country." Biden confided that he and Sanders would set up policy working groups to address issues like climate change, health care, and college fees. While addressing the supporters of Sanders, the former vice president Biden said he hoped to get their full cooperation. Incidentally, the Vermont senator Sanders was an early front-runner and was popular with younger voters.

He had made healthcare and income inequalities his key election issues but gradually, his campaign appeared to lose steam and he finally withdrew.

Joe Biden has to be careful of coronavirus

From a shaky start, Joe Biden has defied polling trends to keep winning. Right now, he is in a comfortable position, especially after Bernie Sanders endorsed him. Obviously, with a string of wins under his belt, Joe Biden becomes the most probable 2020 Democratic nominee. The voting will be in November.