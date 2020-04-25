US President Donald Trump suggested a method to fight Coronavirus. His suggestion came in the course of a White House coronavirus task force briefing. The suggestion was to inject disinfectant into the patient's body and expose it to UV light. Earlier, one of the officials had said sunlight and disinfectant were known to have the power to take care of the infection.

Moreover, bleach could eliminate the virus in saliva or respiratory fluids within a few minutes, while isopropyl alcohol could do it much faster.

Trump wanted those involved in finding a cure to carry out the necessary research, but it has not gone down well with the medical community. A doctor present dismissed the idea because disinfectants are hazardous substances and can be harmful if ingested. People are advised to avoid external exposures since they can prove dangerous to delicate portions of the body, like the skin, eyes, and respiratory system.

The BBC says an official of the US Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate described the findings at the news conference and the President suggested further research in that area.

The gist of his suggestion was to hit the body with a tremendous ultraviolet or just very powerful light. He added - "I'm not a doctor. But I'm, like, a person that has a good you-know-what."

Multiple experts warned after President Trump's briefing that nobody should ingest disinfectant, and the World Health Organization says on its website that exposing yourself to the sun or high temperatures does not prevent Covid-19. https://t.co/VsjM2FouWx — CNN International (@cnni) April 24, 2020

Revolutionary ideas needed to fight coronavirus

There is no apparent cure for coronavirus.

The pandemic originated in the city of Wuhan in China, and it has killed thousands of people across the world. It is a worry for US President Donald Trump, and he tried to goad his staff into an exercise in brainstorming to evolve a possible road map to fight the disease. He had with him Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response co-ordinator.

The BBC goes on to say the off-the-cuff remarks of the President could spread dangerous disinformation to Americans.

At the same time, those in the medical profession cautioned that such ideas could lead to fatalities.

A doctor confided to a section of the media – "This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it's dangerous. It's a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves."

Other doctors held similar views. Incidentally, Donald Trump had already tried out an anti-malaria drug, as an antidote for coronavirus. Still, he later decided to sidestep the issue because subsequent research did not find any evidence that it is beneficial.

Trump's idea to fight coronavirus is 'jaw-dropping'

According to The Guardian, one medical expert has described Trump's idea to fight coronavirus as "jaw-dropping." The idea was for patients to receive injections of disinfectant. It seems the President was discussing new government research on the virus and its effects vis-a-vis different temperatures, climates, and surfaces. It was a part of the White House coronavirus task force briefing. The Department of Homeland Security had done some research on the subject of finding the nature of the virus.

They concluded that it appeared to lose strength more quickly when exposed to factors like sunlight, heat, and humidity.

That could make it less contagious in the summer months. William Bryan, an official of DHS, said - "The virus dies quickest in the presence of direct sunlight." Obviously, knowledge is sketchy, and the suggestion of Donald Trump on injecting disinfectant and subjecting the patent to UV rays is difficult to understand.

President Trump suggested that disinfectants could be explored as a possible treatment for COVID-19 infections — an extremely dangerous proposition that could kill people, medical experts stress. https://t.co/EhVPOZmugW — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 24, 2020

After-effects of coronavirus

The coronavirus started in China in January 2020, and the country took initial steps to control its outbreak.

It was contagious, and they defined certain precautions to ensure the safety of the people. These included social distancing that led to empty cinema halls, closed stadiums, grounded aircraft at airports and stranded ships at sea.

Incomparable songwriter and performer Dolly Parton launched a fight against coronavirus, and delighted kids with bedtime stories. The worst part is that the virus is spreading, and scientists have to evolve a cure fast because deaths are mounting. President Donald Trump was unhappy with the way the WHO handled the coronavirus crisis. He has cut funding to it, citing 'failure in basic duty.'