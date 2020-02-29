The coronavirus is a health scare and virus that has been populating the news for quite some time now. This coronavirus emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. According to WHO (World Health Organization) director-general, they are stating that the world is at a decisive point. CNBC notes it could soon reach "every country in the world." At least 82,000 global cases have been confirmed, the death toll stands at over 2,800, the BBC reported.

Nigeria confirms its first case of the virus. Plus, at least four Iranian officials have contracted the virus.

South Korea reports hundreds of cases and Italy places around 50,000 people in quarantine. Additionally, schools across Japan will close amid the outbreak as new cases in China fall to the lowest number since January. These are some shocking statistical facts.

Coronavirus 101

This virus can be transmitted from people and animals. Coronaviruses (CoV) are a big family of viruses that produce sickness starting from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Acute Respiratory Syndrome. In order to prevent yourself from getting the virus,health authorities across the world recommended washing your hands regularly, covering your mouth when you coughing and sneezing, and lastly making sure to cook meat and eggs properly and thoroughly.

Your symptoms can range through fever, shortness of breath, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Back in 2011, the film "Contagion" was released and looking back at that film and the infection, it shares a close bond with the idea of the film. Now, although the film showcased a disease that really took over a large portion of the world and was killing many more people, it still shares ties with what is going on now.

In the film, the notion of consistently washing one's hands was emphasized. Also, the movie showcased that the virus was transmitted from an animal.

Treatments and vaccines

There is still no cure or vaccine for this illness but health officials have ongoingly mentioned that it will take about a year prior to any vaccine being proven successful and gets the right approvals for distributing it. But a potential treatment for the coronavirus is an antiviral drug called remdesivir.

This drug is, in fact, presenting signs of assisting to cater to this new coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

In addition, more than 20 vaccines that have been formulated at putting a stop to the coronavirus disease are being created across the globe. The first Phase 1 clinical trial may very well commence in approximately two months. This trial, including about 45 people, would be going on for about three months. Lastly, HIV drugs and flu shots have also speculated as possible treatments for the coronavirus.