Cameron Boyce was a beloved Disney star born and raised in Los Angeles who made his debut on Disney Channel's hit series "Jessie." Boyce was also widely known for his work playing a role in "Grownups," "The Descendants", and "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Anything." The internet filled with heartbroken fans when news broke out on July 6th, 2019, Cameron Boyce had passed away. Many Celebrities and costars including Adam Sandler, Skai Jackson, Peyton List, Karan Brar, and others paid tribute to him with heartfelt posts on Instagram and Twitter. His mother, Libby Boyce, posted a black and white selfie of them together with the caption "He is my compass".

Cause of death

On July 10, a spokesperson for the Boyce family issued a statement that Cameron's passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, that condition being epilepsy. It was confirmed on Tuesday that this indeed was the cause of his death. The coroner said Boyce died from '"sudden unexpected death in epilepsy." This was determined after additional testing following an autopsy that was performed on July 8th, 2019, Fox News reported.

Worried and heartbroken fans

Upon hearing news of Boyce's official cause of death, many concerned fans started worrying. Some statted that they themselves have epilepsy and they are now worried for themselves.

I outgrew epilepsy and used to take medication. Is this something I have to worry about now?!? Damn — Troy Bell (@TheeBeigeOne) July 30, 2019

as someone who has had epilepsy for 14 years, this is heartbreaking and terrifying — katie 🏹 (@basicspice) July 31, 2019

Other celebrities who died from epilepsy

Epilepsy is very serious and can be fatal if not treated properly.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Celebrities

Some other well-known people who died from epilepsy include Florence Griffith Joyner, Pope Pius IX, and Australian musician, Tracey Pew.

Florence Griffith Joyner, or also known as Flo-Jo, was an American track star. In 1988, she set records for her outstanding speed and was even considered to be one of the fastest women of her time. Like Boyce, she was a Los Angeles native. Joyner died in her sleep from an epileptic seizure at the age of 38.

Pope Pius IX reigned as pope from June 1846 to his death in 1878. He was the longest-reigning pope in the history of the Catholic Church. He died from an epileptic seizure that led to a heart attack.

Tracey Pew was a bass guitarist for the band The Birthday Party in Australia. Pew died on November 7, 1986, of a brain hemorrhage after head injuries sustained from an epileptic seizure.

Boyce's legacy

Boyce left behind an empowering legacy of kindness and spreading good to others.

His humanitarian work was well-known and he was known for helping the less fortunate. His legacy lives on as his family worked together to make the "Cameron Boyce foundation".

The website's message states: "The Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.

The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy."

Boyce will always be remembered by his fans, and his legacy will continue to live on in this foundation named after him.