"General Hospital" updates give sad news about a former actress much loved by the soap opera audience. Susan Bernard died, unexpectedly, at 71 years old. The cult movie actress gave the face to Beverly Cleveland in "GH" from 1968 until 1969. According to her spokeswoman's statements, Susan died in her house surrounded by the affection of family. The cause of her death was allegedly a heart attack. According to Deadline, the death would occur at the actress's house in Los Angeles, Friday, June 21. Susan Bernard was 71 years old.

Actress Susan Bernard passed away

Susan Bernard's death has shaken up fans of "GH," among others. Susan was an actress of international renown and has taken part in many cult films. She was famous for her performance in the 1965 film "Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!" In addition, she has also appeared in several television programs and other films broadcast on the small screen. The actress had a great ability to identify with the different characters, acting with her unmistakable verve.

Susan was able to capture the audience's attention by acting in both dramatic and entertaining roles. These include Room 222, The Witchmaker, The Smith Family, and The Beverly Hillbillies. Susan Bernard's family is well known in Hollywood. Her father, Bruno Bernard, was one of the most important photographers who had the honor of portraying Marilyn Monroe.

An iconic actress, publisher, and author

The actress, in addition to having lent her face to many cult films and important roles in diverse popular television series, is also a renowned writer.

In addition to this, she founded "Bernard of Hollywood Publishing." Her latest books include "Marilyn: Intimate Exposures" and also the latest "Bernard of Hollywood's Ultimate Pin-Up Book". In them, Susan wanted to remember the important work of her father and the special relationship that bound him to the star Marilyn Monroe.

In the last years of her life, Susan Bernard has entered into a partnership with Authentic Brands Group, an internationally renowned company that has acquired the properties of Marilyn Monroe and other famous artists such as Mohammed Ali, Elvis Presley, and many others.

The private life of Susan Bernard

Susan wasn't very lucky in her personal life. The actress married John Miller, the famous playwright, from whom she then divorced several years later. The two had a son, Joshua John Miller. Today, Susan Bernard and John Miller's son is a famous Hollywood actor, as well as a prolific playwright. In fact, we remember that Miller is co-creator of the series "Queen of the South" of the USA Networks. Our deepest condolences go to the actress's family.