President Donald Trump took to Twitter as the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate began and called it "BORING!" The president's tweet came as candidates were addressing the crisis at the southern U.S. border involving migrant children. The tweet came moments after Trump arrived in Alaska en route to Japan. He greeted troops there, telling them he wanted to talk to them instead of watching the debate.

President Trump is heading to Japan for a G20 meeting.

President Trump said that the whole group of Democratic candidates will do poorly. Trump initially told his followers to follow his 2020 re-election campaign and those run by his campaign aides. Trump also took shots at former Vice President Joe Biden, who will appear on the second night of the debate in Miami. In a recent Fox Business interview, Trump said he intended to watch the first Democratic faceoff of the campaign.

Trump was not planning to live-tweet Debate night

On Twitter, Trump said he was on a plane and will be tweeting.

However, he said that the debate seems boring and that he's only watching it because he has to. Claiming it's part of his life as president, Trump called VP Joe Biden a lost soul. Biden currently leads the 20 person Democratic pack. The President claims that Biden changes his views rapidly. Just last week, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity he was not planning to live-tweet the debates but said he was considering the idea.

The first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle began in Miami on Wednesday, as 10 candidates attempted to stand out in a field so large that one debate couldn't hold them all.

The first night featured New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Governor Jay Inslee, and former Congressman John Delaney.

Week before Debate night, Trump launched his re-election campaign

Last week Trump officially kickstarted his re-election campaign. The Trump campaign purchased digital real estate on YouTube just ahead of the Democratic debate.

The ad displays a video at the top of YouTube, which includes a montage of different Trump supporters, spliced with popular Trump quotes from various rallies. It also encourages supporters to text "RALLY" to vote for a Trump event in their state.

The final night of the first debate of 2020 will feature Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Biden continues to pick up more endorsements than any of his 2020 Democrat rivals.

Trump said that Biden has not got anything compared to what he previously did in terms of polling and fundraising.