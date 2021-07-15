Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are in the news again. Oprah Winfrey, a talk show host, interviewed them and it aired in March. It has earned a nomination for an Emmy Award under a special category. After the interview aired, there was an outcry. This was because; in the course of the two-hour tell-all, Harry and Meghan apparently revealed many hitherto unknown facets of life in the royal family. The revelation sent shock waves through the family. There are many contenders for the awards and the organizers will announce the winners on September 19.

The occasion would be the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Daily Mail UK reports that the revelations in the interview came as a shock to many. The marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a coming together of two cultures. Harry was a British while Meghan was an American. He flew helicopters and she acted in TV. However, one common factor in their favor was their youth. After marriage, Meghan was quick to adjust to a new way of life but, down the way, something snapped. The youth of Britain feel Harry and Meghan are the most respected royals after the Queen.

Harry told Oprah that he and William were on different paths

Harry talked about his elder brother William in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He admitted to the talk show host – “I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we're on different paths.” Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, a girl, on 4 June. They are now a family of four and they own a mansion in Santa Barbara. There are Celebrities around them and the couple began a new chapter in their lives once they landed in the United States after a brief halt in Canada.

They zeroed in on California where Meghan was born. Harry and Meghan have already inked a deal with Netflix for a TV series. They want to keep aside the memories of their past life as royals. Daily Mail UK says the announcement of the Emmy nomination comes after a royal historian made certain claims. These are linked to several admissions Prince Harry made on family matters in the interview .

The Television Academy approved the interview of Harry and Meghan for an Emmy nomination

According to the US Magazine, Oprah Winfrey conducted a tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. CBS aired it on March 7 and the Television Academy granted approval for it for an Emmy nomination in a special category. Announcement of the full list of 2021 nominations was made on July 13. The interview revolves around the lives of Harry and Meghan when they were royals. Harry did corroborate some of Meghan’s statements but declined to share details. Incidentally, Harry founded the Invictus Games for war disabled veterans. It was to express solidarity with them because he himself had seen the ground realities of war when he was flying Apache helicopters in Afghanistan.

In the 2017 Games at Toronto, the world saw Meghan Markle for the first time in the company of Harry.

Harry and William met twice after the interview

The US Magazine says that after the Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince William told a media person -“We are very much not a racist family.” It was in the context of allegations made in the interview. Anyway, William and Harry met twice in the recent past. The first time it was to attend the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip in April. The next time, it was the unveiling of a statue of their mother Princess Diana in July. Harry stays in California and he came alone to Britain because Meghan had given birth to their daughter only recently. Observers at the statue ceremony feel the relationship between the brothers appears to be improving.