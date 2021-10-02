Global Citizen Live concert in New York was the first big trip as independent royals for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. They not only appeared on the stage but also undertook a whirlwind mini tour of New York City. That helped them to connect with a wide range of people who matter. They included senior politicians, world leaders, health officials, and grassroots organizations. For Meghan, it was her first time back in the city since 2019. That was when she attended the U.S. Open finals. While in the city, she visited the United Nations headquarters.

The visit of Harry and Meghan laid emphasis on inequity related to Coronavirus vaccine. The Global Citizen Festival of 2017 made powerful statements in mission and music.

Harper’s Bazaar says the two of them arrived on the East Coast and had a meeting with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul. They also went to the memorials set up in memory of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack. The incident had shocked the global community and led to drastic measures at various levels to prevent recurrence of such an incident.

The Global Citizen program and interaction with kids

The royal couple seized the Global Citizen platform to promote children’s literacy. Meghan used the opportunity to read her children’s book to the children of a school in Harlem.

It had an immediate impact on the community. Harper’s Bazaar adds that Harry and Meghan were in Upper Manhattan for a very short time. They won over the people and left behind a deep impression on their lives. Incidentally, they stopped at a restaurant in Harlem where Harry tasted chicken and waffles for the first time. While leaving, they handed over a donation from their Archewell Foundation to Melba Wilson to support the COVID-19 Employee Relief.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

She is the owner of the restaurant. In March, global trade went for a toss due to an unprecedented traffic jam in the Suez Canal.

The royal couple proved their influence as global philanthropists

Prince Harry and Meghan represent their Archewell Foundation. They discussed the issue of achieving shared global vaccine equity goals with the World Health Organization.

Harper’s Bazaar mentions that the couple interacted with the participants on subjects like global health priorities. They highlighted the issue of the wide gap between wealthy and developing nations. The director-general of WHO said - “We are at an important crossroads for vaccinating the world.” Vaccine equity is a topic that members of the royal family have not yet addressed officially. In May, Harry and Meghan served as co-chairs for Global Citizen’s VAX Live event and followed up with an on-stage appearance in New York. Harry and Meghan left their children back home in California with grandmother Doria Ragland.

Harry, Meghan and the Global Citizen Live concert

According to Elle, there is a change in attitude of Harry and Meghan towards the British tabloid.

They have gradually settled into their California life after stepping back from their senior royal family roles. That was more than a year ago. As far as their New York City trip last week goes, the tabloids criticized the wardrobe of Meghan and their transportation back to California. On the subject of criticism, one of their friends said - “The tabloids will do as the tabloids do. Only difference now is that they really don’t pay attention to it. It doesn’t penetrate their world.” The two of them are young and full of energy. They want to break away from royal tradition and go in for financial independence. Their contracts with big names like Penguin for Harry's memoir and Netflix for a TV series are proof that they are working to a plan.