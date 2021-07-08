Howletts Wild Animal Park in England is home to 13 African elephants. All of them except one were born and raised in Kent. The exception was born in Israel. None of them has any experience of living in the wild. This entire herd, including three calves, will find a new home in Africa. The intention is to release animals from captivity and allow them to become one with nature and enjoy freedom. Conservationists say this would be the first such instance in the world. Animal conservation charity the Aspinall Foundation confirms the elephants will Travel nearly 4,350 miles to Kenya as a part of an exercise known as rewilding.

Thirteen elephants will be flown more than 7,000km next year to a secret location in Kenya where they will spend six months getting used to their surroundings before being released to roam free https://t.co/KHgGpb8giN — The Times (@thetimes) July 6, 2021

CNN explains the aim of rewilding. It is to restore ecosystems to a natural state. The charity aims to discourage worldwide trade in elephants. It also wants to return the pachyderms to the wild to the extent possible. The Aspinall Foundation is working on the project with two other Kenya-based groups who harbor similar thoughts. These are the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Kenya Wildlife Service. In May 2017, a news report said African elephants fall in the category of endangered species.

Rewilding of elephants is a genuine world-first

Damian Aspinall is the chairman of the Aspinall Foundation. In a press release, he described it as an exciting project and first in the world. He admits there are many uncertainties involved in projects of such magnitude. The objective is to take the elephants back to the wild where they rightly belong.

CNN goes on to add that rewilding elephants is "uncharted territory." However, there are success stories with other species. In fact, last year, they had sent two cheetahs to South Africa. That has boosted the confidence level of the foundation. In May 2019, Botswana lifted the ban on hunting elephants, and it sparked international outrage.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has been helping elephants since the 1970s

Kenya-based Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has been associated with elephants for over half a century. Angela Sheldrick is the CEO, and she says - "Since the 1970s, we have been helping elephants, providing a wild future to more than 260 rescued orphans.” She adds that her trust wants to ensure that there is full protection for the elephants. It is waiting for the arrival of the herd of 13 from Britain. They belong to Africa, where they can expect to live as nature intended. For their transportation from Britain to Kenya, there will be individual cages. Moreover, vets will be available throughout the journey. The fact remains that these animals would land in a totally new environment and will have to adjust to a new life in the wild.

They would miss out on the sheltered life they had got accustomed to in the Howletts Wild Animal Park in Kent and learn to survive on their own the hard way. They would have to hone up their animal instincts because danger could spring up from any corner.

Elephants on the move from Britain to Kenya

According to Republic World, a herd of African elephants is set to travel to Kenya. A British NGO handles this in coordination with the Kenya Wildlife Service under the conservation approach of “rewilding.” The animals would end up in one of the government-approved sites in southern Kenya. There will be special facilities like crates to transport them. The head of communication of the charity happens to be Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She told media reps that the plan would be beneficial to the economy of Kenya because it would attract tourists. Of course, the elephants would have to become familiar with the climatic conditions in Kenya, which are different from that of Britain.