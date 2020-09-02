Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited a preschool in Los Angeles on the 23rd death anniversary of Princess Diana. She was Harry’s mother and lost her life in a car accident. Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, when her car crashed in a Paris tunnel. Her age at the time was 36 and her sons William and Harry were very young. She loved forget-me-nots and Harry and Meghan planted them in the school in her memory. The two of them are living in their mansion in Santa Barbara among Celebrities after stepping back from royal duty in March. They dug the soil and planted the flowers during their visit to the school.

After that, they played in the garden with the children and even read to them books about gardening and vegetables. It was a voluntary work for them and they had come wearing masks as a precaution against coronavirus.

Daily Mail UK says the Assistance League LA referred to the visit via Twitter. They said –“The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday.” The school also mentioned about their interaction with the children.

The couple tried to instill a message of healthy eating in them and of appreciating nature.

Forget-me-nots were dear to Princess Diana

Harry’s late mother Princess Diana loved forget-me-nots and the royal couple has used the flowers in the past to express their feelings. Daily Mail UK reveals Meghan used them in her first mother's day post in 2019.

The flowers held a prominent place on their wedding day in Meghan’s bouquet. It seems Harry had handpicked them from their private garden at Kensington Palace just ahead of the wedding. Their wedding received international attention because it involved two cultures. Meghan was an American actor who became famous through the TV drama "Suits." Harry was a fighter pilot belonging to the British royal family who had witnessed live-action in Afghanistan.

Both were young and loved their freedom. In order to adapt to the lifestyle of the royal family, Meghan modified her own lifestyle and garnered a huge fan following.

Plans for a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace

The visit of Harry and Meghan to the school comes after the two brothers William and Harry had disclosed plans for a statue of their mother. Daily Mail UK explains that the statue was to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death. Its location would be at Kensington Palace to coincide with the 60th birthday of Princess Diana on 1 July 2021.

It is possible that Harry and Meghan could be in the UK next year to attend the event provided the existing coronavirus Travel restrictions are relaxed. They are right now in the United States and Harry wants to teach his son Archie how to play the game of rugby. Incidentally, in Lesotho, the forget-me-nots are known as Sentebale – and Harry chose that name for his charity. He established it in 2005 to extend help to disadvantaged children in that country. Omid Scobie, co-author of their biography “Finding Freedom” says – “I would not be surprised if we saw the Sussexes spend an extended period of time in the UK next year.”

Harry and Meghan plant forget-me-nots in memory of Princess Diana

According to The Sun UK, Harry and Meghan visited the Assistance League of Los Angeles Preschool Learning.

The school provides free early learning to low -income families in Los Angeles. It has been engaged in such activities for more than a century. In the school, the royal couple joined the children to plant forget-me-nots in memory of Princess Diana. She was Harry’s mother and died 23 years ago. The couple recently launched the MWX Foundation. It was a re-launch of their Sussex Royal foundation. After stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they agreed to stop using the word “royal” in their branding. Hence, the renaming.