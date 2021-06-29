The weatherman cautions about heatwave conditions in parts of Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. Multnomah County could experience "life-threatening" heat. To offer relief from the heat, some cities have started cooling centers. These are in air-conditioned buildings, and residents can visit these places to escape from the heat. It seems one of the reasons for the heatwave is a high-pressure dome hovering over parts of America and Canada. When the surrounding temperatures rise, the issues of health crops up. This is especially true for children and elderly persons.

BBC reports that in the opinion of experts, climate change could be a factor that contributes to an increase in the number of deaths from floods, storms, and heatwaves. NWS warns that there is little likelihood of a drop in temperatures. That is not likely to happen soon. Despite these warnings, people have their Travel options like visiting lakes and swimming pools. Bodies of water are attractive venues when the temperature rises. Seattle had to brave temperatures of 101F on Saturday. It was a record of sorts as it became the hottest day in June. The heatwave across the western parts of America sends people scurrying for cover.

Message from the NWS to beat the heatwave

In order to fight off the heatwave, the NWS has advised residents to follow certain guidelines.

These are to avoid remaining outdoors for long periods. They should also stay hydrated and maintain a check on vulnerable members of the family apart from those around them, like their neighbors. The BBC adds that there is an increase in the demand for portable air conditioners and fans. Areas that normally experience mild weather do not go in for air conditioning, but the situation is different.

Moreover, the heatwave has disturbed the COVID-19 vaccination drives. The health authority of Oregon has converted some large air-conditioned venues to accommodate people who want relief from the heatwave. These include cinemas and shopping malls. In June 2019, a media report said that heatwave in Europe had claimed several; lives.

Northwest reeling under triple-digit heatwave

According to USA Today, the entire Northwest is in the grip of a triple-digit heatwave this weekend. It is breaking many records. The NWS confirms Portland recorded the hottest day, with the mercury touching 108 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday afternoon. It surpassed the previous record of 107 degrees that Oregon recorded twice - in 1965 and 1981. Another city in the record books is Salem, with 112 degrees. It had reached 108 degrees thrice in 1927, 1941, and 1981. These are indications that the increase in temperature is a matter of concern. Loss of lives in the United States due to heat-related issues is noticed in the recent past. In fact, a heatwave in the Arctic is an inkling of impending environmental problems.

Climate change and heatwave interconnected

Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington, says climate change and heatwave are interlinked. She handles global warming and its effects on public health. USA Today says she cautions that the situation over the Pacific Northwest was a warning of things to come as climate change dictates the weather patterns worldwide. In her words - "We know from evidence around the world that climate change is increasing the frequency, intensity, and duration of heatwaves." Incidentally, the West faced the heatwave earlier, and now the focus has shifted to the Northwest. Conditions of this nature translate into a scarcity of water, drought, and possibilities of forest fires.

The green cover disappears, wildlife loses their habitats, and the ecological balance is disturbed.