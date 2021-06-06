Daily Mail UK reports that Meghan has written a Book for children. It is "The Bench," and she drew inspiration for it from Prince Harry and Archie. The price of the book published by Penguin Random House is $18.99. It will release on June 8. There are illustrations in the book depicting a redheaded soldier. Harry is a redhead. Credit for the illustrations goes to Christian Robinson. She happens to be a bestselling artist of California. Meghan said the idea for the book came from a poem she had penned. She wrote it on Father's Day for Harry. The timing was the month after Archie's birth.

The gist was about a special bond that existed between a father and a son as perceived through the eyes of a mother.

Meghan Markle's book 'The Bench'

A publicity release reveals "The Bench" could bring in handsome returns. Details of the contract between Meghan and the publisher are not disclosed. She might have received an advance and might want to donate the proceeds to some charity. There is no clarity on these aspects. However, in the opinion of a branding expert, Meghan must have reaped substantial benefits. The road ahead for Meghan and Harry includes Archewell charity. Daily Mail UK mentions Christian, who added to the charms of the book with her watercolor illustrations. They helped to capture the special moments in the relationship between fathers and sons irrespective of where they come from.

The caption of one illustration reads – "This is your bench, Where life begins, For you and our son our baby, our kin."

The dispute could affect sales of Meghan's book

The publisher of Meghan's book is Penguin Random House. Waterstones is the biggest high street bookseller in Britain. There appears to be a dispute of sorts between the two.

It is about the extent of credit the former extends to the latter. In other words, a limit on the number of copies the seller can have in the shop. Daily Mail UK says the result of their dispute could affect the sales of the book. For example, it might be displayed in positions that do not fall in the category of prominent display positions.

Meghan's book has illustrations of Harry and Archie

According to News AU, illustrations of Harry and Archie add to the charm of "The Bench" written by Meghan. One of the pictures shows a ginger-haired dad with a beard. The reader will notice the similarity with Harry. He is shown walking hand-in-hand with a child around Archie's age. Meghan revealed that an audiobook of the tale is in the offing. The release of "The Bench" is at a time when relationships with their own fathers are strained. Meghan's father is 76 years old, and they have not spoken to each other for a long time. Incidentally, the book is about the relationship between a father and son, not about a father and a daughter.

Meghan Markle is the wife of Prince Harry.

The two met in 2017 through a common friend, and she made her presence felt at the Invictus Games in Toronto that year. After a whirlwind romance, they married in 2018. It was a global event and received international media coverage. This was because she was an American actor in the popular TV drama "Suits," and Harry was a fighter pilot belonging to the British royal family and flying Apache helicopters in Afghanistan. It was a marriage of two different cultures. In due course of time, they became parents. However, they decided to step down from royal duties and relocated to America and their son Archie. They now have a mansion in California. It is in Santa Barbara, among Celebrities.

Meghan and Harry are exploring various options after becoming non-royals. They want financial independence and have concluded contracts with Netflix and Spotify.