Harry and Meghan have welcomed an addition to their family. The new member is their daughter, Lilibet. She was born on Friday, June 4 at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Her parents made the announcement on Archewell on Sunday. The couple issued a statement in which they said Lilibet was more than what they had imagined. They also thanked everyone for their continuous kindness and support for the family. Archewell wrote - “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

It was during the Oprah Winfrey interview in March that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had dropped hints about Arche getting a sister. The Hollywood Reporter explains the origin of the name assigned to the newborn.

Lilibet is the nickname of her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen. The middle name of Meghan’s daughter is Diana. That is in honor of her late grandmother Diana, The Princess of Wales. On the addition to his family, Prince Harry said - “Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs.”

Members of the Royal family wish Meghan and Harry on the new arrival

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have stepped down from royal duties and are presently in America. They have a mansion in Santa Barbara, California. Meghan is an American and Prince Harry has adjusted to his new surroundings. There are Celebrities around them and the couple is exploring various options to gain financial independence.

In view of restrictions related to coronavirus, the couple is treading with caution. They have joined speaking circuits, concluded contracts with Netflix and others and have chalked out plans for their future. Netflix has announced the first TV series of Harry and Meghan. Age is on their side and they are confident of making it big.

The Hollywood Reporter mentions about the Royal family and the reaction of its members to Meghan’s daughter. They used Twitter to send wishes. Among them were The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in their tweet wished them all well at this special time. Lilibet is the second child for the couple.

Their first child is a boy. He is Archie, a two-year-old. Harry and Meghan remained non-committal on whether they have plans for more than two kids. Incidentally, they want their well-wishers to refrain from sending gifts, instead they could extend support to organizations that handle charity work. Meghan has written a children’s book “The Bench” inspired by a poem to Harry.

Meghan’s daughter would be the eighth in line to the British throne

According to DW, Meghan has given birth to a baby girl. She is Meghan's second child and the parents have named her Lilibet. The full name as revealed by the couple's press secretary is Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. She carries the names of Queen Elizabeth and the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

They are the newborn’s great grandmother and grandmother respectively. Meghan’s daughter would be the eighth in line to the British throne and a companion to her elder brother Archie. The parents have not released any photo of the new developments in their family.

Wishes flow in for Meghan’s daughter

Those who sent their wishes were the close members of the Royal family. DW says they included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, William and Kate. Then there was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Invictus Games Foundation. Prince Harry founded this international sporting event for disabled service people and veterans. It was in the Invictus Games of 2017 that the world first saw Meghan Markle in the company of Prince Harry.

After her marriage to Harry, Meghan became a member of the Royal family. However, they subsequently departed from royal duties due to the intrusions of the British media into their privacy. They have chosen California as their new home.