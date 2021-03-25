California is the new home for Harry. Meghan and Archie. The couple has left the royal life behind and is settling down in a new lifestyle. Harry has joined BetterUp. This is a company that does business related to coaching and mental health, and he is its Chief Impact Officer. The company began operation in 2013 to provide mobile-based activities—these involved professional coaching, counseling, and mentorship. Harry's responsibility would be to speak to the public on topics related to mental health.

The website of BetterUp holds him in high esteem. He has a military background and is an advocate of mental wellness.

Moreover, he has a varied interest in charity work. He is co-founder of Archewell and founder of The Invictus Games. This is a sporting event for physically disabled war veterans. In January 2020, Harry announced the Invictus Games 2022 would be in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Other charities include Sentebale in Lesotho. He started this with his friend Prince Seeiso. It was in memory of their mothers' work around HIV. Another of his interests is Travalyst, a non-profit entity that consists of online Travel agencies. Harry is also president of African Parks that protects the ecosystems of the continent. In April 2020, Harry launched HeadFIT for military persons to manage stress.

Sky News says Harry and Meghan have relocated to the US after stepping back from royal duties in January 2020.

They now live in Santa Barbara in California, home to Celebrities. Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple had left the Royal Family for good. The Palace also confirmed the two of them would not return as working members of the family. Besides, they would lose their patronage.

Harry, Meghan, and the Oprah interview

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Harry and Meghan earlier this month.

In the course of the interview. Many unknown aspects of their lives emerged—the startling revelations related to their lives since their wedding in May 2018. Touted as a fairytale wedding, it received global media coverage. She was an American actor in the TV drama “Suits,” and he was a British royal family member who was also a fighter pilot. It was a marriage of two cultures, and Meghan tried to adjust to a new role.

Unfortunately, things did not work out the way they would have liked. Sky News adds the couple accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family on the subject of some sensitive issues. Harry mentioned the lack of support of his relatives when Meghan had to face the media on racism. In June 2020, Harry and Meghan signed a contract with an agency on the speaking circuit. Both of them have seen life from close quarters and have a lot to share with the world.

Silicon Valley startup BetterUp ropes in Harry

According to CNN, Harry has become a part of Silicon Valley. He has joined BetterUp in a senior position. The company extends services associated with mental health. In the fast-paced world of today, this branch of health plays a vital role in society.

In the Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple talked about the strain that royal life had on their mental health. A leading journal was the first to report about the development of Harry joining the startup.

A new chapter opens up for Harry

BetterUp will open a new chapter in life for Harry. The mission of the company is to unlock the potential of people everywhere. To do this, it is necessary to innovate. CNN adds that Harry admits he had personally benefited from coaching provided by the company. He has a military background, is young, and brimming with ideas. It seems before leaving Britain, and he concluded an exclusive partnership between Spotify and Archewell Audio. This is a production company founded by the couple.