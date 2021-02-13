A question is doing the rounds on whether Meghan Markle will accompany Harry when he comes to Britain to attend the Queen's 95th birthday celebrations in June. A media report suggests that the monarch is determined to "get back to business." She wants it to start with the annual parade known as Trooping the Colour. It is a regular feature held in honor of her birthday every summer at Buckingham Palace. This attractive event consists of parading soldiers, horses, and musicians. There would be less of the pomp and show because of the Coronavirus. It has to take into account social distancing restrictions that might be in place in June.

That is when it is due to take place. Last year, the program was not there. In its place, there was a military ceremony at Windsor Castle. The participants maintained social distancing norms. None of the members of the royal family attended except the Queen.

Insider says Trooping the Colour is not just an official program but also a "family occasion." Therefore, there are expectations that Harry and Meghan might be present. A senior royal aide has revealed to a section of the media that the Queen's birthday parade would be there in London. It is possible that there might be modifications or scaling back to accommodate the requirements of the pandemic. The bottom-line is that it has to happen.

Harry and Meghan have not returned to Britain after they left

The royal couple of Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in March 2020. Since then, they have not returned to Britain. They relocated to the United States after a brief stint in Canada. The reason for not coming to Britain was the Travel restrictions that were in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two of them now stay in Santa Barbara, California with their son Archie. Celebrities frequent the area. Insider adds that in case Harry and Meghan do attend the event on June 12, they will probably be present for another important family event. That is the celebration of the 100th birthday of Prince Philip, which falls on June 10th.

Lockdown disrupted the travel plans of Harry and Meghan

Coronavirus has upset the lifestyle of people all over the world. England is at present under lockdown. Insider mentions Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced recently that the stay at home order in the country would remain until at least mid-February. Meghan and Harry bought a home in Santa Barbara in August and have set their targets for 2021. They have not yet made any announcement for reuniting with the royal family. That can only happen once the situation related to the pandemic normalizes. Harry loves Rugby and in August, he had mentioned about the Rugby League World Cup. While interacting with the Rugby Football League via a video call, he said - "We've got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year, so I definitely plan on coming back.

I would have been back already had it not been for COVID."

Meghan's indecision understandable

According to Travel and Leisure, Harry could return to the United Kingdom later this year. Meghan might not be there with him. There are a number of family events lined up and he might attend them. These are the Trooping of the Colour, the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in July and celebration of Prince Philip's 100th birthday. The main reason for Meghan to remain in California is to stay safe in the midst of the pandemic. As Omid Scobie explains –"Neither Meghan nor Harry have been vaccinated and travel plans are still very much up in the air.” He adds that Meghan knows traveling with a small child during the pandemic could pose problems.

This would be because of various restrictions that might be in place at the time. Omid Scobie is co-author of the Sussexes biography, "Finding Freedom." It is possible Harry could come alone while Meghan stay back in America with Archie. The indecision of Meghan is understandable.