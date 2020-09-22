Coronavirus has forced people on the back foot. Airlines are feeling the pinch with their planes grounded and those who love to Travel by air unable to fly. This situation has led to a new concept of “flight to nowhere.” It meets the needs of the traveler and the airline and keeps both sides happy.

This is a new business model and could become popular. The traveler wants to enjoy the flying experience right from take-off. He wants to absorb the views of the Earth below. Normally, flying is a convenient way to travel from one place to another speedily. There is a destination but the new model is all about "flight to nowhere." The traveler boards the plane, enjoys his air travel, and returns to the starting point.

CNN says Qantas offered such a flight. It sold out before one could say, Jack Robinson. Obviously, the airline took it as a positive sign in a scenario where the country has grounded almost all international flights. In the words of the airline's CEO, Alan Joyce - "It's probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history. People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying.”

He also indicated the possibilities of increasing the number of such flights as the wait continues for borders to reopen. It will help relieve boredom for those cooped up in the confines of their homes due to the pandemic.

Qantas and its new travel option - flight to nowhere

Australians can take a "flight to nowhere" in a Qantas Boeing.

The duration of the flight is of seven hours and it will involve aerial viewing of tourist spots in the country. It will cover Queensland and the Gold Coast, New South Wales and those in the plane can enjoy famous tourist spots like the Sydney Harbor and the Great Barrier Reef.

It will also take on popular beaches during its low altitude flying.

There will be provisions of onboard entertainment and other surprises. CNN goes on to add that the plane would be one that has large windows to make it an ideal choice for sightseeing from an altitude of 30,000 feet. The flight will depart from Sydney Domestic Airport on October 10.

Other airlines also evolving new travel options

The "flight to nowhere" option is catching on in Asian countries. Taiwan based EVA Air offered a journey on August 8. It was on a Hello Kitty-themed A330 Dream jet.

In Japan, All Nippon Airways ANA undertook a similar flight in August – it was a 1.5-hour flight with 300 travelers. CNN mentions about a flight on September 19 from Taipei Airport with 120 Taiwanese tourists for an aerial view of South Korea's Jeju Island.

Singapore Airlines plans flights of this nature from October. Incidentally, all the airlines are adhering to coronavirus guidelines while operating these flights. In August, there were reports that tourists could travel to Bali once it reopens from September.

The wait continues for normal flights to resume.

Coronavirus has taken a heavy toll of the travel sector

According to ABC AU, people are missing travel during the pandemic and long to be in the air again. It has been nearly six months that regular flights have stopped. The disease has played havoc with the travel and tourism sectors and they are waiting for revival. Hence, many of them are signing up for a "flight to nowhere."

Airlines are exploiting the situation and offering flights within the country. The aircraft would fly over tourist attractions. There would be no hassles related to checking in or going through customs.

Those who like the experience of flying could "just enjoy getting up in the air." The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines says there has been a drastic drop in international travel in the region.

In order to keep afloat, some airlines are exploring new options. One of these is to get them up in the air without taking them anywhere.