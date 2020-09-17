Birthday is always a special occasion when one loves to be the center of attraction. Prince Harry was born on September 15, and this year he turned 36. He now lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and son Archie. He has received birthday wishes from the Royal Family. They included his grandmother, The Queen, and his brother William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The greetings came via their official Twitter accounts. They shared a couple of old photographs of 2017.

Sky News says Prince Harry is celebrating his birthday after an eventful year that witnessed many upheavals in his and Meghan's life.

They stepped back as senior royals and shifted over to America with a brief halt in Canada. The two of them have been living in California with their son Archie. They had shifted there just prior to the coronavirus lockdown that began in March. Subsequently, they acquired a mansion in Santa Barbara among Celebrities. In all probability, the couple would opt for a celebration in the privacy of their home. Outdoor options are not many because of a surge in coronavirus that has led to many eating joints' closure. Moreover, the area is experiencing the after-effects of the wildfires.

Prince Harry and Meghan are busy with different activities

The lockdown due to coronavirus has applied brakes on travel, and the royal couple busied themselves in supporting local charities in California.

In August, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteered to work for Los Angeles charity Baby2Baby. They have also been involved in championing causes like gender politics and equality. Harry and his wife Meghan spoke to the young brigade of the Commonwealth concerning the Black Lives Matter BLM movement.

They want realization to set in that there cannot be progress unless the world acknowledges the past. Sky News quotes Harry saying -"When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.

So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do."

Meghan and Harry repay the cost of renovation of Frogmore Cottage

Sky News mentions the ease with which they are adapting to life in the United States. They have already inked a deal with Netflix. An industry expert pegs the deal to be worth $250m. It would be to produce a wide variety of programs related to entertainment, documentaries, and children. They wanted financial freedom and are moving ahead with a specific strategy to achieve that. By virtue of this deal, Prince Harry and Meghan paid back $3M of taxpayers' money that was spent for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.

Apart from the Netflix deal, Prince Harry and his wife have signed with the Harry Walker agency to be on the speaking circuit.

Harry and Meghan donate to a charity

According to People, Harry and Meghan chose to celebrate Harry's 36th birthday differently. They decided to donate to a charity and selected CAMFED. This is a non-profit organization engaged in activities associated with the eradication of poverty in Africa. They do it by educating the girls and empowering them. There was an ongoing online campaign to raise money. They wanted to honor the Harry and Meghan on their birthdays this year and raised $129,000. Prince Harry and Meghan added $130,000 to show their support for the organization.

The two of them have been supporting CAMFED for quite some time. Apart from the donation, Harry could have a video chat with his father, Prince Charles, and brother Prince William. Meghan could also spring a surprise on her husband. She did it on Harry's 35th birthday last year during a trip to Africa to recall their dating days of 2016.