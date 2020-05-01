The Travel and tourism sectors are the ones that are paying a heavy price because of fears of the Coronavirus pandemic. It has affected travel hotspots in Europe like Spain and Germany. The former does not visualize an early reopening of its tourism sector. The latter is toying with the idea of extending a travel warning for leisure trips outside the country until mid-June.

The situation is grim because most airlines have grounded their fleets, and cross-border train traffic has suffered. There is uncertainty over leisure travel within Europe.

The Guardian quotes Spain's foreign minister saying - "Spain always gives its visitors the warmest possible welcome and wants to do so under the best possible safety conditions." She adds that the doors would open to tourism once the country can ensure the safety of the tourists.

As the German foreign minister, Heiko Maas said - "We have not yet reached the point where we can recommend carefree travel." Spain's foreign minister Arancha González Laya explains that visitors can come to the country only when the authorities can guarantee their safety.

The Covid-19 death toll in Spain is the highest in Europe after Italy.

Europe's tourism industry nosedives due to coronavirus

European Union tourism ministers have no timetable for revitalizing travel. https://t.co/ENTy46sILp — DW News (@dwnews) April 29, 2020

Tourism is a money earner for Europe and accounts for nearly 10 percent of the bloc's economy. Coronavirus has forced the travel hotspots on the back foot and the countries are desperate to regain the lost opportunities.

Therefore, EU commissioners and transport ministers are brainstorming to come up with lockdown exit plans.

Spain's foreign minister Arancha González Laya revealed that Madrid was already on the job and is interacting with other EU partners to evolve a solution. It would be a four-phase transition plan where restrictions will ease first in areas less affected by the virus.

The Guardian adds that France did not make any mention of international travel.

However, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe indicated the process would be gradual and depend on the severity of infection in the area. Travel will be restricted to 60 miles from their homes at least until 2 June. This will be applicable to only those on urgent professional or personal business.

Germany has made it compulsory to wear nose and mouth coverings on buses, trains, and trams. France will make it compulsory from May 11, when people can once again be free to leave their homes so long as they observe strict physical distancing.

Boosting tourism despite the onslaught of coronavirus

According to DW, the coronavirus pandemic is bound to taper off.

Once that happens, the tourism industry will get a boost. The people would probably opt for vacations closer to home. In this context, an official of the government of Germany says - "It is rather unlikely that German tourists will travel to Spain or Greece in summer." In his opinion, Germans could prefer to remain in their own country because it has "beautiful destinations."

CORONAVIRUS



▶️ With tourism at a standstill in Venice amidst the coronavirus lockdown, zoologists are able to better observe the diverse ecosystem in the Italian city's canals.



👉 Economic, Environmental Interests Compete in a Post-COVID-19 Europehttps://t.co/BkTfXpmRED pic.twitter.com/NF8qHyU9s3 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) April 26, 2020

The economy will take a severe beating.

The travel industry estimates a huge drop in bookings of package tours while the EU Commission foresees a huge loss with cruise companies at the receiving end. There are many ideas floating around to revive the sector keeping in mind the aspect of social distancing.

Coronavirus grounds flights affect tourism

Travel is there in everybody's blood. It could be as a part of one's duty to the employer or the family or be a part of letting down the hair. The bottom line is the urge to travel and meet new people, see new places, enjoy their cuisine, and take home memories.

Right now, coronavirus is an apparently insurmountable barrier.

With Italy under coronavirus lockdown, travel plans of tourists have gone haywire but trust man to find a way out. Of course, environmentalists look at coronavirus as a blessing in disguise. It has helped clean the environment of greenhouse gases to a large extent.