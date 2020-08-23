Suppose you are a perennial browser of social media, specifically TikTok. In that case, you may have already come across a pretty and perky Asian girl who is dancing to short videos while wearing her medical scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck. The combination is a breath of fresh air from the already popular TikTok influencers like Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae. And this is perhaps one of the reasons why Miki Rai's most viewed TikTok as of writing is of her grooving to Jason Derulo's "Savage Love" while getting changed into her work uniform known as her medical scrubs. As of writing, Miki Rai has 1.7 million followers on TikTok.

Who is Miki Rai?

Miki Rai is a 22-year old registered nurse from San Francisco, California. Currently, she is working at an undisclosed medical facility in Washington. What's the fuss about this 22-year old TikToker, and why is she under fire and getting some hate comments from social media users?

The 22-year old TikToker is said to be under fire because of allegedly pretending to be a frontliner, especially during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. When in fact, she has just been working from home since February and has just recently started an actual hospital job with her boyfriend, a medical doctor named Kevin.

A TikTok user @frontline, created an account just to expose the alleged discrepancies that Miki Rai has been spewing to her 1.7 million followers.

Said video accused the 22-year old RN of capitalizing on a pandemic and deceiving her followers that she is working in the frontlines when in reality, she was actually working from home for several months. In the same account, there's also a link to a Reddit thread where more details and screenshots supporting the allegations are presented.

Miki Rai addresses the issue

According to Buzzfeed News, Rai claimed that she worked as a nurse at the UCLA Health Hospital - Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. However, a rep for UCLA Health Hospital has disclosed that Rai has not been connected to the healthcare facility since October 2019.

The comments sections of Miki on TikTok have been bombarded by questions from her loyal followers and snarky comments from bashers.

On August 11, Rai addressed the issue and clarified that she was indeed working from home since January 2020. When the coronavirus escalated, she was busy with her work-at-home job coordinating COVID-tests, setting patients' appointments with their Primary Care Practitioners, and ensuring they got their test results. Said video ended with Miki sharing her registered nurse license to prove that she is indeed working as a nurse.

Fans and followers of Miki Rai express their support

As they say, there's always two sides of a coin, and while the issue may seem to be a bummer for the 22-year old frontliner, it seems like her loyal fans and followers are sticking by her side. They have been commenting on her TikTok videos, thanking her for her sacrifice and selfless service as a frontliner.

Nobody can really tell if this issue will fizzle out on its own or escalate in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, here are some of Miki's best TikTok videos to keep you entertained.