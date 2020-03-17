The threat of Coronavirus has robbed everyone’s sleep, and the numbers of those infected and the death toll keep rising. Airlines and the tourism industry are at their wit's end, and demand for petrol has touched rock bottom. The result is a cleansing of the environment that has been long overdue. It seems to be an example of the revenge of nature. Authorities are advising people to work from home, go in for self-isolation, and avoid contact with others. There have been many conventions on climate change, and world leaders have agreed to take action on global warming.

Some of them have promised to go in for alternatives to fossil fuels, which are responsible for generating harmful greenhouse gases. Embracing Renewable Energy is a way out. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the world to sit up and take notice that life can go on even if there are no flights and less traffic on the roads. People have to realize that the environment itself is under threat.

Global News agrees. It says the disease has created panic all over the world, and the forced social isolation might benefit the environment.

In Italy, the coronavirus led to a situation where life came to a virtual standstill. People remained indoors; businesses downed their shutters, and cars stayed parked. Even the water in the canal in Venice was crystal clear, thanks to the absence of tourists and less pollution. The quality of air has also improved in Italy.

Some positives of coronavirus

European Space Agency says the social isolation due to threats of coronavirus has had a positive effect on CO2 emissions.

The ESA’s Sentinel-5P satellite has recorded a drop in nitrogen dioxide in the first three months over Italy. Cars and power plants usually produce this gas. An expert on climate change says - “I expect pollution to drop even further as the particles in the atmosphere (concentration) get either dispersed or absorbed. In a few days, they will enjoy the cleanest air ever in northern Italy.”

Global News makes a mention of china, which has also experienced improved quality of air since Jan 1.

Monitoring satellites of both NASA and the ESA confirms this. This could be due to factors like social isolation and fewer vehicles on the roads. Moreover, work in industries has reduced considerably, and it all adds up to a better environment with an abundance of fresh air.

Coronavirus sees a reduction in the consumption of coal in China

According to CNN, the lockdown in China's Hubei province to prevent the spread of the coronavirus saw the emergence of blue skies. Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China declared an increase in the average number of "good quality air days" in February. It was to the extent of 21.5 percent when compared to the same period last year, probably due to less air Travel and less traffic on the roads.

In the case of CO2 emissions resulting from the burning of fossil fuels like coal, they were down by at least 25 percent. This was mainly from the closure of industries because of coronavirus. Drops of this magnitude are pointers to the possible improvements in life if there is a restriction on the use of fossil fuels. Incidentally, China depends on coal, which it uses extensively for producing energy. Moreover, this fossil fuel is a significant source of heat for millions of homes.

Tourism took a hit due to coronavirus

Coronavirus has dealt a massive blow to businesses from tourism to entertainment.

Airlines have canceled flights leaving tourists stranded. The occupancy of hotels is worrying hoteliers. Cinemas are closed, and the release of films postponed. One of these is Daniel Craig starrer ‘No Time To Die’ delayed because of coronavirus. The ax has also fallen on the cherry blossom festivals in Japan, another casualty of coronavirus. However, on the flip side is the healing of the environment with more clean air around us.