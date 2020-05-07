Time is an entity over which no one has any control. It seems only yesterday that a new star was born in the British royal family. The star was Archie, son to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. He is now one year old and, in view of restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, his birthday celebration will have to wait. Meghan and Harry are Celebrities and they played the role of ideal parents when they recorded a tiny video featuring Archie, the birthday boy. It was in their Los Angeles quarantine home, far away from his birthplace in London.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a new video of their son on Wednesday to mark his first birthday https://t.co/ktO66DcFQ8 — TIME (@TIME) May 6, 2020

USA Today describes the video. It shows Meghan cuddling baby Archie as she reads from a picture Book. It is an animated reading and the title of the book is "Duck! Rabbit!" Harry captures the moment on camera. The baby is shown in a jovial mood and viewers will agree that the resemblance of Archie to his father Harry is significant. The occasion was to promote Save the Children - Save with Stories project.

The world loves to see the kid after a long absence. His last appearance in public was in September 2019. That was during the royal tour of Harry and Meghan to Africa when Archie met retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Archie is now a one-year-old

Meghan became a mother on May 6, 2019 at an American-owned hospital in London. It was quite some distance from Frogmore Cottage, and they formally announced the arrival of the new member a couple of days later.

That is when they posed in a grand corridor of Windsor Castle. Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was also in the picture. Archie has appeared in public on a few occasions. After Cape Town with Bishop Tutu, it was on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. They stayed there from Thanksgiving to March. On Dec. 31, he appeared with Harry and was seen wearing a knit cap that displayed pom poms on the sides.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has had a royally adorable first year!



Happy 1st birthday Archie! https://t.co/p6F5GD5Yyj pic.twitter.com/8NCsY5m7Fx — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 6, 2020

USA Today explained that the Los Angeles-based public relations team of Harry and Meghan did not disclose details of the birthday celebrations for Archie.

In view of the prevalent situation in California vis-à-vis COVID-19 pandemic, the likelihood of a party for the birthday baby is remote. Archie's royal relatives have sent across birthday wishes via social media. Among them are Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge. They wished their nephew a "very happy first birthday."

It was a busy first year for Archie

According to CBS News, Archie is Meghan and Harry’s son and Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson. The baby has had a very busy first year. His parents decided to step down from their roles as "senior royal" in January. Consequently, the family has been sharing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Archie, on his part, is getting to understand both the worlds. They are now in Los Angeles after a brief stint in Canada.

Harry shot a video of Meghan reading out a picture book to Archie. It was a part of a campaign with #SaveWithStories. This unique project has the backing of Harry and Meghan. Its purpose is to extend global support to children and families who are victims of the coronavirus endemic. The organizers are partners with “Save the Children” and “No Kid Hungry.” They want to raise funds to make available education materials, virus protection and nutritious meals to the needy.

Meghan and Harry want Archie to be different

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ambitious and are willing to explore new options and redraw boundaries. Meghan was an American actor with links to the world of Movies and Harry a British fighter pilot. They met through a common friend and their brief romance ended with a fairytale wedding that received global media coverage. Later, Meghan became a mother and she and Harry took certain decisions. They have always wanted to live life on their terms and are keen to give Archie the best. The baby is now one year old and his parents have dreams where Archie will hold an important place.