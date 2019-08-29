Variety is the spice of life and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at times, want to feel like normal human beings. They have already got into a groove of their own and want their son Archie to join. That is probably the reason they chose to go in for a low-key Sunday lunch at a local pub. It was located in Winkfield village, Berkshire around five miles from their home in Windsor cottage. It was a new experience for the baby who is just three months old.

Obviously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to groom their son on their ideals. They want him to follow a lifestyle devoid of the glitter and glamor associated with members of the royal family.

People described the local pub as a “British pub with all the trimmings.” It specializes in traditional British food with a continental twist and has a reasonably priced Sunday special roast. Harry had some beer with his meal but Meghan went in for water.

Both are Celebrities but they went there incognito and their presence went unnoticed. The staff was aware of their identities but remained silent spectators.

Archie will take the stage soon

A businessman in his 50s was in the pub at the time. He recognized the family and said Meghan was cradling her son Archie most of the time.

He praised the toddler and added - “The little lad was as good as gold, I didn’t hear him cry once while he was there.” The curious onlooker added that the staff knew they were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, they dropped hints that the royal couple had visited the place earlier. Anyway, the two of them behaved like any other couple, chatting and laughing.

People mentioned Harry and Meghan’s recent visit to Nice in France with Archie.

It was a family vacation at Elton John’s villa. Archie is gradually coming center stage. Some say he has inherited features of Harry like the reddish hair. The trip to France was after the couple went to Ibiza to celebrate Meghan’s 38th birthday. They have more trips in the offing with a trip to Balmoral Castle. There they would spend some time with Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family. Then, next month will come mission Africa. It will be Archie’s first official overseas visit.

It was a quiet Sunday outing

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the royal couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to a local pub with baby Archie. Two protection officers accompanied them. It was a quiet Sunday outing and the baby got an opportunity to observe his surroundings. Those in the pub failed to recognize them. Incidentally, this pub appearance comes after a controversy arose over the royal couple’s recent travels by private jets.

Critics felt those were not in keeping with their stance against climate change. The matter is now history because their supporters have issued clarifications