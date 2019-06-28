Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be going to Africa where they spent some beautiful moments before they got married. They will be accompanied by their son Archie Harrison. It will be their next official royal tour and the first as a family. Their tentative plans cover the visit to South Africa and they will take in Malawi and Angola. The Duke could also include Botswana in the itinerary. The purpose of this visit would be to “raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond.”

Fox News reports that Africa holds a special place in the lives of Harry and Meghan.

The two of them have been there a number of times. It was in 2016 that Prince Harry invited Meghan Markle to Botswana. That was soon after they met. The next year, they celebrated Meghan’s 36th birthday there as well. Incidentally, the main diamond in Meghan’s engagement ring is from this country, hence Botswana has a special place in their lives.

Delighted that the Duke & Duchess of Sussex will pay an official visit to South Africa this autumn ⁦@ukinsouthafrica⁩ https://t.co/R2QjqnARqS — Nigel Casey (@NigelCaseyHC) June 27, 2019

Links of Prince Harry with Africa

Fox News goes on to add that Botswana has always been important to Prince Harry. It was a special place for him because he took Meghan Markle there to spend some quality time enjoying under the stars.

They were there for five days trying to get to know each other better. Harry revealed this after their engagement. Moreover, this was the country where went with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William after they lost their mother, Princess Diana. That was in 1997.

Friday’s @DailyMirror p1 - Harry and Meghan announce baby Archie will join them for their first royal tour as a family to South Africa 🇿🇦 https://t.co/Z8vqhgX4aN #RoyalTourAfrica #DukeandDuchessofSussex pic.twitter.com/uS8Ivolglm — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) June 27, 2019

In order to honor her memory, Prince Harry set up a charity.

It's known as Sentebale and its objective is to extend help to children in Lesotho, Malawi, and Botswana. They are children who suffer from HIV/AIDS or whose parents have died from the virus. This African tour will provide an opportunity to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to move out of the busy life of the royals and reset their lives and priorities. They are now parents and probably focus their attention on ensuring the best for Archie Harrison.

The world will get to see Archie Harrison

According to Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept Archie Harrison away from prying eyes since his birth.

That phase will soon end once the baby accompanies Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Africa. That would be his first public appearance. The baby’s christening will be next month at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. The ceremony will be a private affair and the public could get to see some related photographs. Meghan and Harry have always wanted to keep their son away from the royal spotlight. They want to raise their son as a private citizen and he has no official royal title.

One point to note is that this tour will not be a long one. Britain’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, said: “This a much shorter visit, they’ll be here for a matter of days and not months.”