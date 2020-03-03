“Hanami” is the name of the cherry blossom viewing Festival in Japan. It's a spring festival but the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is acting as a dampener to the festivities. The authorities are concerned about the safety of the people because it has already affected many. There are 232 confirmed cases in the country as of March 2. Consequently, many of the major Hanami festivals this year remain canceled and visitors will have to accept it as fait accompli. The Japan Meteorological Corporation says that this year the blossoms will bloom earlier than usual.

The reason for this is the above-average temperatures recorded this winter, probably an after effect of global warming. Hence, meteorologists say Tokyo will witness the flowering of the blossoms from March 15 and they will reach full bloom on March 23.

Metropolis Japan says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has raised the caution level.

On Feb. 25, he advised sporting and cultural organizations all over Japan to take necessary action to ensure the safety of the people. One of these actions could be canceling or postponing large gatherings until at least March 15. That would act as a protection against the spreading of the coronavirus. Other actions already taken include the closure of public schools and the cancellation of major events where people gather in large numbers.

These could be concerts, art exhibitions and annual events like hanami festivals.

Japan takes precautions against coronavirus

The coronavirus epidemic has sent the Travel industry in turmoil. COVID-19 has affected tourism on a global basis because of entry restrictions. Those who love to travel prefer safety so when there are fears of contracting some disease, the charm is lost. The sight of masked people spoils the fun of travel.

Tokyo is to host the 2020 Olympics. However, the disease that erupted in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left the organizers bewildered. They will have to overcome fears of the contagious disease and arrange accommodation, food etcetera for thousands of participants and their officials.

Metropolis Japan mentions safety precautions that the public should follow. They should be careful while entering crowded places and ensure personal hygiene like frequent and thorough washing of hands.

Another is to avoid going too close to those who exhibit flu-like symptoms. These could help reduce the risks of infection. As far as the cherry blossom viewing festival goes, public parks and pathways will remain open minus food stalls and lantern displays. Those who expect the festival mood of the past will probably be disappointed because cherry blossoms are attractive but not the coronavirus – it can kill.

No cherry blossom festival in Japan

According to Japan Today, authorities in Japan canceled their favorite cherry blossom festivals. Japan is a destination for tourists but the decision to cancel the events had to be taken.

It was in view of the possibilities of visitors contracting the deadly new coronavirus. This epidemic is spreading fast across the globe. The Japan Mint in Osaka said, "We are sincerely sorry for those who were looking forward to the viewing... but please give us your understanding." In Tokyo, organizers of the Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival said visitors could still enjoy the bounties of nature by seeing the cherry trees in bloom along public roads. They usually go to the parks and celebrate with food and drinks. This year it will be different.

Coronavirus cancels festival in Japan

Japan is a country that has talent but the coronavirus has stumped the experts.

Even China, where the disease originated, is at sea. It has sent robots to explore the moon, but it is struggling to find an antidote to COVID-19 and the toll keeps mounting. The world as a whole is worried because it has affected business and they can only hope for a solution.