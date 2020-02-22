The American actress, Meghan Markle met Prince Harry through a common friend and after a whirlwind romance married him. It was a fairytale wedding and Meghan modified her lifestyle to adjust to her new surroundings. She had to learn many new things and unlearn many more. In a short span of time, she was able to impress all those around her and had a huge fan following. However, both she and Harry belonged to the new generation and wanted to have the freedom to lead the lives in their own way. That led to a clash of interests that magnified after the birth of their son Archie.

Ultimately, they decided to step down from being senior royals and not depend on money from the family but become independent financially. Meghan Markle and Harry want to set up home in an alternate location, probably in Canada or in America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to stop using their "SussexRoyal" brand from Spring 2020 https://t.co/kmdYuBlAwZ — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 21, 2020

The Guardian says there is now a ban on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using the word 'royal.' They launched their brand “Sussex Royal” and will have to drop the word ‘royal.’ Their spokeswoman provided this information.

She said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post-spring 2020.”

Last assignment of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and her husband Harry will attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. This occasion is a major engagement in the Queen’s calendar and it will be the last official appearance of Meghan and Harry as members of the British royal family.

On March 31, they will stop representing the Queen and become financially independent. They could subsequently shift to North America, but maintain contact with the United Kingdom and pursue the same charitable goals. These extend support to a wide variety of causes from the Commonwealth to mental health.

EXCLUSIVE: Queen BANS Prince Harry and Meghan from using 'Sussex Royal' brand https://t.co/QvKzcnBPMk — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 18, 2020

The Guardian makes mention of certain plans Harry and Meghan have been working on.

They registered a website in March 2019, and their Instagram account that started soon afterward has an impressive number of followers that runs into millions. They expected to use the tag of ‘royal’ but have to modify their strategy in view of the latest developments. The Queen has said the couple is still much-loved by the family. She has a soft corner for Meghan Markle. However, Meghan and Harry marketing themselves as royals would not be right since they will no longer be performing any official duties.

Meghan Markle and her husband drop the ‘royal’ tag

According to Sky News, a spokeswoman for the couple confirms Meghan and Harry have decided not to use the Sussex Royal branding after the spring.

It will not appear in the plans for their non-profit organization later this year. They have also had second thoughts on plans to trademark Sussex Royal. They will have to re-brand their website and Instagram account in line with the decision.

They had indicated that they would divide their time between the UK and North America and will become "financially independent." In the opinion of people in the know, they have the potential to earn millions in their first year of independence. Andy Barr, a retail expert, has revealed to a section of the media: "They're going to be the most famous brand in the world - the Beckhams, Obamas, Bill Gates - they're going to far surpass them, they're such a major brand already." It seems Netflix is keen on a partnership with the couple.

Canada suits the ‘Suits’ actress Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Harry are back in Canada after a brief stay in America. They have stepped down from royal duties and hope to pursue alternate sources of income to become independent. Meghan was an actress and spent time in Canada while shooting the TV drama “Suits.” She has contacts in the world of glitter that could prove useful. Harry is also confident of success.